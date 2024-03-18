PlayStation 5 Pro leaked specs appear online

Leaked specifications for Sony's unannounced PlayStation 5 Pro console have been posted online, and show the upgrades present in the souped-up console expected to launch later this year.

Eurogamer understands these specifications - first reported on YouTube by Moore's Law is Dead - to be legitimate and sourced from Sony's own internal developer network, to which numerous partners have access to. The specs have since been reported on and also corroborated by Insider Gaming and IGN.

As you'd expect, the specs show a boost to the PS5 Pro's system memory and GPU. The machine's CPU remains identical to the base PS5, but now boasts a 'High CPU Frequency Mode' which is said to add a 10 percent speed increase, albeit with a slight one percent reduction to GPU performance.

As with the recent updated PS5 "Slim" model, the Pro will also feature support for a detachable disc drive, and offer 1TB of onboard SSD storage.

The leaked PS5 Pro specs lie below:

Memory: 576 GB/s (18GT/s), up 28% from 448GB/s (14GT/s)

CPU: 3.85GHz, up 10% using High CPU Frequency Mode

GPU: 33.5 teraflops

It should be noted that a direct comparison between PS5 and PS5 Pro isn't possible (the PS5 had 10.28 teraflops, though using a different form of AMD architecture). The estimated increase here is around 45 percent.

The GPU is also said to offer PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling and anti-aliasing tech, custom machine learning architecture and an AI Accelerator.

Sony is yet to announce the PS5 Pro, though the hardware is now widely expected. Last month, a CNBC report stated there was now "broad concensus in the game industry that Sony is indeed preparing a launch of a PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024," quoting Tokyo-based games analyst Serkan Toto.

Looking further back, rumours of a PS5 Pro originally spread last summer - which Digital Foundry analysed at the time.

Microsoft has now confirmed it will launch new Xbox console hardware later this year - though there's been no suggestion to date that it will include a hardware boost from the base Xbox Series X/S. Speaking to Eurogamer last year, Xbox boss Phil Spencer noted that frequent changes in hardware specs meant "a ton of complexity for creators and players in something that used to be very simple".

As for Nintendo, Eurogamer reported last month that the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 had been internally delayed, and will now arrive in 2025.