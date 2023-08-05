If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Gran Turismo movie's David Harbour says filming with real cars and not green screens "heightened his performance"

"There's stakes to that. There's weight to that. There's risk."

Gran Turismo movie
Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Gran Turismo movie star David Harbour has revealed that by filming "real" racing sequences rather than relying on "green screen boxes" in the upcoming movie has enhanced his performance.

Talking to Sky News, Harbour – who plays Jack Salter in the movie – said that whilst it may be tempting and "cynical" to believe that most viewers wouldn't know the difference between CGI and real racing scenes, by having real cars racing at 150mph, it "heightened his performance because the stakes are real".

Gran Turismo - Official Trailer 2.

"This movie could've shot in green screen boxes – we could have done all this stuff – but there was something about putting together this team of people who are able to organise all these cars going at the same moment, stopping at the same moment, warming up the tires, all the technical elements," Harbour said, as transcribed by Eurogamer. "It feels like, as an actor, you're part of this big production.

"I now know what Tom Cruise is talking about in those Maverick interviews when he talks about it having to be real," Harbour added. "You know, there's a cynical piece of me when I would watch those things, and I'd go like, 'God, it could be a green screen, and we wouldn't know the difference'. But there's something about as a performer being in [real scenes] that just heightens your performance because the stakes are real.

"I mean, there are cars going by you at 150mph. There's stakes to that. There's weight to that. There's risk."

Sony's live-action Gran Turismo movie was announced in spring last year, as part of a string of reveals for upcoming PlayStation game adaptations, with others including a Horizon Zero Dawn series for Netflix and a God of War show for Amazon. Gran Turismo is out in UK cinemas from 11th August.

An update to Gran Turismo 7 will soon add in the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 '18 car as seen in the forthcoming Gran Turismo film.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch