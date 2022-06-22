Gran Turismo 7's June update introduces a surprise new track

A new update for Gran Turismo 7 lands early tomorrow, bringing three new cars previously teased as well as the surprise introduction of a track that's entirely new to Polyphony Digital's series.

Watkins Glen International is a staple of the US racing scene, playing host to F1 until it was deemed unsafe after a series of fatal accidents. It's a ramshackle kind of place that now plays host to the likes of IMSA and NASCAR, and it's an absolute delight to drive either of the configurations that are on offer in Gran Turismo 7's take on the track.

There's a trio of new cars too, with a brace of Suzukis including a new fictional 'Vision' car alongside the iconic V6 Escudo Pikes Peak Special (now how about putting Pikes Peak in the game, seeing as Gran Turismo's been squatting on the official licence for the legendary course for a while?).

Elsewhere you'll find the muscular 1932 Ford Roadster, while another welcome surprise is the addition of three new menus to be found in the Gran Turismo Cafe, effectively extending the single player experience as you're tasked with collecting Toyota 86s, Honda Type Rs and Rotary Engined-vehicles.

Gran Turismo 7 launched earlier this year, attracting some plaudits for its return to the roots of the series whilst also drawing criticism for its icky handling of microtransactions and its punishing in-game economy.