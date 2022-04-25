Gran Turismo 7's first proper content drop brings new cars and a new(ish) track

After a controversial launch and a series of updates focussed on course correction, Gran Turismo 7 got its first proper content drop today, bringing three new cars and a sort of new track into the mix, as well as a suite of fixes and new features.

Let's get the disappointing bit out the way first - the new track on offer is the 24-hour layout of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium, which makes bold and daring changes to the layout you'll likely know well by…. Changing the position of the start/finish straight. So it's the same track you know and love, with Eau Rouge serving as the first corner rather than La Source, but this new configuration inspired by the round-the-clock race does at least suggest extended support of Gran Turismo 7's time-of-day feature.

In terms of new cars, leading the charge is the Subaru BRZ GT300 which was seen challenging and indeed conquering last year's Super GT series, and it's joined by its road legal offspring the freshly tweaked Subaru BRZ S. For lovers of kei cars there's a neat surprise in the diminutive form of the Suzuki Cappucino EA11R from 1991 (you'll find it on sale in the used car dealership).

It looks like there's another car set to be joining them soon even if it's yet to be officially announced by Polyphony Digital, with recent social media posts from Toyota revealing its Le Mans-conquering Hyper Car the GR010 will also be coming to Gran Turismo 7 ahead of this year's big race in a special competition.

Elsewhere in today's update there are some new scapes, a trio of new events at Spa-Francorchamps and tucked away in the patch notes is mention of a small but significant change that allows players to hire event-specific cars for online events.

We're still to see some of the changes promised as Polyphony Digital moved to address concerns around Gran Turismo 7's launch such as the ability to sell cars, but it's a decent start for the post-release support as it spins up in earnest. A fresh start, perhaps? I wouldn't go that far, but a new starting line on offer at Spa-Francorchamps is as good a place to begin as any.