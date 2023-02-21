Gran Turismo 7 free update today adds PSVR2 support

An update for Gran Turismo 7 launched this morning (21st February), adding VR support, an AI race, and new cars.

The free update adds support for Sony's PSVR2 headset, available from 22nd February. Players can experience all races and modes in virtual reality (excluding split screen mode), and utilises all its features for immersive gameplay.

An exclusive VR Showroom area will be added to the Garage, allowing players to admire their vehicles close-up.

Also added is the Gran Turismo Sophy Race Together mode, which allows players to race against the AI Gran Turismo Sophy.

The AI is a "revolutionary superhuman racing agent" developed between Sony AI, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital. The mode will be available as a time-limited in-game event from today until the end of March, with players able to race against GT Sophy across four circuits of increasing difficulty.

The classic Grand Valley Highway 1 returns from the original game, released 25 years ago, but with significantly improved visuals as players race along its winding seaside roads.

Five new cars are included in this update: F1 car Honda RA272 '65; the high-tech Italdesign Exeneo Vision Gran Turismo car in both Street and Off-Road modes; Citroën's historic DS 21 Pallas '70; and the classic Porsche 911 Carrera RS (901) '73.

Lastly, drift photos are now supported, so you can take shots while cornering at high speed.

Visit the PlayStation Blog for the full rundown.