Gorgeous puzzle platformer Planet of Lana out later this month

Planet of Lana finally has a proper release date: 23rd May.

Releasing across both PC and Xbox consoles (as well as day one on Game Pass), it was previously listed as a spring release.

From publisher Thunderful and Swedish developer Wishfully, the game is a beautiful-looking cinematic puzzle platformer with a gorgeous, Ghibli-esque aesthetic. Check out some gameplay below.

Watch on YouTube Planet of Lana | Developer Commentary Demo

It's set on an alien planet where the titular young girl Lana and her animal companion Mui embark on a rescue mission to save her sister. If that seems a bit The Last Guardian, that game's composer Takeshi Furukawa contributed to the score.

Back in February, I got a hands-off look at the game (among other indies on the way to Xbox this year) and was instantly enamoured with both the visuals and the adorable companion.

But beyond that, there's an intriguing world filled with strange creatures and dangerous robotic enemies mixed in with intricate environmental puzzles.

"We are so pleased to finally be able to reveal that Planet of Lana is coming to PC and Xbox on May 23rd," said Wishfully director Adam Stjärnljus. "Thank you to everyone who has shown such love and support for our game over the last few years. We can't wait for you to land in the magical world we've worked so hard to create and experience this adventure for yourselves."