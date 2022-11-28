Get The A500 Mini retro computer for £98 at Amazon in this Cyber Monday Deal

Cyber Monday 2022 kicked off in the morning straight after Black Friday 2022 ended, and there are plenty of bargains still out there for you to snap up this afternoon.

If you're a retro tech lover, or know someone who is, then we've spotted a dream deal that you can get as a gift to yourself or someone else. Right now you can get the A500 mini retro PC for just £98 at Amazon and relive your favourite 80s gaming memories.

The A500 was originally released in 1987 not long after the Commodore 64 and quickly became Commodore's best-selling model at the original price of £499(!). It took off mainly as a gaming machine, and now you can save space- and a lot of money- and play those same 80s classics.

The 25 games that come on the A500 Mini includes:

Alien Breed 3D

Alien Breed: Special Edition '92

Another World

Arcade Pool

ATR: All Terrain Racing

Battle Chess

Cadaver

California Games

The Chaos Engine

Dragons Breath

F-16 Combat Pilot

Kick Off 2

The Lost Patrol

Paradroid 90

Pinball Dreams

Project-X: Special Edition 93

Qwak

The Sentinel

Simon the Sorcerer

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

Stunt Car Racer

Super Cars II

Titus The Fox: To Marrakech And Back

Worms: The Director's Cut

Zool: Ninja Of The "Nth" Dimension

You can play hundreds of other classic Amiga titles using WHDLoad and a USB memory stick, and you can save and resume games just like you do with modern games too. All the games can be played ast 50/60hz in 720p HD via HDMI with multiple scaling options and there's a CRT filter setting if you really want to feel like you're playing in the past.

In the box you also get an 8-button precision gamepad and authentic 2-button mouse to play the games on and complete the retro look on your desk. You can also plug in any USB keyboard for extra functionality using the USB port on the A500 mini.

There's only eight hours left on Cyber Monday here in the UK so there isn't very long left on this A500 mini deal, so if you or a retro lover want this classic computer to play games on then grab it while it's still available!