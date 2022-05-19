Get Switch storage for less with these SanDisk Extreme Pro microSD card discounts

With there being so many great Nintendo Switch games out there like Monster Hunter Rise and Kirby and the Forgotten Land, your Switch console's storage can fill up fast when you have all of them downloaded and ready to play when you feel like it.

What's great about using a Switch however, is you can have multiple microSD cards ready with those games downloaded, so when you're tired of one game and want a different one to play, you can just swap out a card instead of uninstalling and downloading each game.

If you're in need of some extra storage for your Switch games, the SanDisk Extreme Pro microSD memory cards are a great choice, and right now you can save a chunk of money on the 128GB versions in both the US and the UK at Amazon.

The discount makes the Extreme Pro version of the card cheaper than the slightly slower 128GB SanDisk Extreme microSD card, and it's only $3 more expensive than the Extreme card in the US, so it's well worth making the upgrade.

These microSD cards have enough storage for four or five big titles, or plenty of smaller sized games, and have great read and write speads of 170MB/s and 90MB/s respectively, meaning your games will load super fast so you can get straight into the action.

They also come with a handy SD card adapter, so you can use the card in your phone or camera's expansion slot, take some amazing photos and then put it into your computer's SD card slot to quickly transfer them there so you can edit and post them without having to wait for hours.

