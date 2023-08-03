Get excellent performance for a great price thanks to this Crucial P5 Plus 2TB SSD deal at Amazon

Last week the PlayStation 5 received a big discount on the standalone console for the first time, with multiple bundles on offer for under £400.

If you plan to or have bought a PS5 thanks to the new discount, it can be a good idea to use some of that money you saved to get an NVMe SSD to upgrade the storage on your console, helping you to store more games and load them faster.

Right now the Crucial P5 Plus, one of the best SSDs for PS5, has hit a new lowest price on Amazon of £104/$108 on Amazon for the 2TB version, giving you a huge storage boost for less:

The P5 Plus is going to give your PS5 a serious upgrade, not only because you'll be tripling the PS5's usable internal storage (around 667GB), but you'll also be sequential speeds of up to 6600MB/s and random speeds of 630K IOPS which is excellent performance for this price. The other benefit to this SSD is that it comes with a heatsink pre-installed, so you don't need to do it yourself and don't have to worry about any potential overheating.

The Crucial P5 Plus is also a great option if you're in need of some more storage space for your PC. While it might not hit the heights that some of the best SSDs for PC do, it's still a very capable NVMe drive and that offers good speeds and a lot of space for just over £100.

If you want to know when there are more discounts on SSDs like this in the future, or where the best PS5 deals are now it's been discounted, follow the Deals topic here on Eurogamer using the tags underneath the article to get notified when we write a new deals post.