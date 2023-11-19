Get a Steam Deck compatible docking station this Black Friday for nearly half price

While Black Friday 2023 may still be a few days away, there are many deals popping up left, right and centre across the web. Among plenty of console gaming deals, there's also some cracking savings on Steam Deck accessories.

One in particular is this Steam-Deck and Asus ROG Ally compatible Jsaux docking station that’s now available from Amazon for just £31.99, a massive 42 per cent reduction off its usual price. This would also make a great add-on gift if you know of anyone receiving the new Steam Deck OLED this Christmas.

As mentioned, the core draw of this will no doubt be its Steam Deck compatibility, but we should mention that it’s also compatible with the Asus ROG Ally, iPads, and Android phones with USB-C ports as well, meaning there’s even more potential for what it can be used with.

In terms of the system itself, this is going to be a really handy and powerful piece of kit that helps transform the Steam Deck – or ROG Ally – into a Switch-like device, with the ability to output your gameplay onto a TV or monitor.

By using the HDMI 2.0 port, you’ll be able to output your gameplay to a performance of up to 4K at 60Hz. With that flexibility, you’ll be able to have your portable device become one that can just as easily become much like a home console.

For more Black Friday 2023 offers that we’ve found, be sure to keep checking out various pages on our website covering gaming deals, the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and much more.