Get a Razer wireless gaming headset for under £50

Go wire-free in 2023.
There were a lot of great deals at the end of 2022, and 2023 is already starting off strong with new discounts to help you overhaul your gaming setup for the New Year.

Currys made Christmas a lot easier thanks to their "GAMING30" discount code which gave 30 per cent off loads of gaming accessories in December, and while that code is gone for now there are still some great discounts to score from the UK tech retailer.

Right now you can get the Razer Barracuda X 7.1 Gaming Headset for just £45 at Currys thanks to a £25 discount:

Razer Barracuda X 7.1 Gaming Headset- £44.99 at Currys (was £69.99)

Get this deal

The Barracuda headset came out in 2021 but it's still an excellent wireless headset option heading into 2023. As the name suggests it has 7.1 surround sound, and pair that with Razer's TriForce 40 mm drivers you'll feel right in the action throughout the year.

The Barracuda weighs just 250 grams,and has soft memory foam ear pads and headband cushion which are made of breathable material, offering the right balance of fit and comfort.

You get comfort and portability as well, thanks to the detachable cardioid mic and USB-C dongle. You can plug the dongle into a PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Android phone so you can use it almost everywhere you go and have your teammates listen to your voice in perfect clarity.

The Razer Barracuda was an excellent budget wireless headset choice at its regular price, so for under £50 it's a steal! If you want some more gaming headset ideas then have a read of our best gaming headsets deals guide for 2023.

We hope to see more big discounts on headsets and other accessories throughout 2023, and we'll be covering them here as well as on the Jelly Deals Twitter account so make sure you're following us there too.

Comments
