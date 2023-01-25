Get a new Xbox Wireless controller for under £40

The Xbox controller has been a rather iconic figure in gaming after Microsoft nailed the design of the Xbox 360 controller back in 2014, and over the next three consoles they haven't made many major changes to its design; if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

As a result the current generation of Xbox controllers are Digital Foundry's recommendation for best PC controller, and obviously the best to use if you have an Xbox console. They normally retail at £55, and don't often go on sale, but right now at Hit you can get one for under £40:

If you've got an Xbox Series X or have a darker themed PC setup, and you instead want to get the Carbon Black version of the controller to match, that's available on Hit for the same price here. If you want some colour in your setup, the Shock Blue and Electric Volt versions are down to £42.85, and the newer Mineral Camo Special Edition has a small discount down to £47.85.

The Xbox Series X/S era controller works straight out of the box thanks to the wired, Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless connectivity options, and works with a huge array of PC games and all Xbox games. It pairs really well with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, so you can play Xbox titles over the cloud on a console or PC with it, and you can get your first month of Game Pass Ultimate for just £1.

The Xbox controller is well made, has responsive triggers, and feels great in the hands thanks to that classic Xbox controller shape. The only downside is that the controller needs two AA batteries to power on, or you'll have to get the Xbox Rechargeable Battery addon for £20 instead. Battery life is okay with AAs, but it's a good idea to keep some around; you can get a 24 pack of Duracell AAs for £14.49 at Amazon right now.

The Xbox controllers rarely have a discount bigger than £5. They dropped all the way down to £30 during Black Friday 2022, but this deal at Hit is the lowest we've seen them otherwise, so it's definitely worth snapping up while you can.

If you want to find more great deals on Xbox consoles, games, controllers, and accessories check out our Xbox deals page, and be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter page as well where we post the best deals as we spot them.