Genshin Impact leaker calls out developer's weak security, clout chasers while dropping Fontaine details

An anonymous leaker has dropped a huge amount of data on Genshin Impact's upcoming region, Fontaine, called out developer HoYoverse's "ridiculously pointless" security measures, going so far as to suggest solutions which could make it harder for leakers in future.

A message from this person simulataneously calls out other Genshin leakers for taking part in "clout hierarchy" and general drama.

Files made available in this leak mostly contain concept artwork on new characters, weapons, and environments for Fontaine, the upcoming new underwater region expected to debut in Genshin Impact's big 4.0 patch.

The leaks were initially posted to the Genshin Impact general thread on 4chan by user 'Arlecchino' with the simple message "Enjoy", but the files have since been downloaded and shared on multiple platforms including reddit and Twitter.

Amongst the files was a message from 'Arlecchino' to other leakers, specifically addressing Plusle/HutaoLover, Linze, Bbb, Thereallo, and Kuroo:

"So much of leaking in its current state when related to Genshin is an entire clout hierarchy," the leaker wrote. "People (some more than others) leak with the goal of getting popular and having a persona around said leaking. People will backstab and share things they are not supposed to, people will share things without knowing the true context around them to be the one who did it first. This has gotten way too far...

"This is to end that," they concluded. "No more looking up to XYZ in hopes of getting a better-quality image. No more of that, as it is almost all here."

Other Genshin Impact leakers weren't the only source of Arlecchino's ire, as developer miHoYo/HoYoverse also received a message:

"You are a multimillion company. You could tighten your security. You do not, however," the leaker wrote, addressing developer miHoYo/HoYoverse. "At most on art there is a ridiculously pointless overlay that while it may detect 'this was leaked' does not give anything of who, when why or how. It in addition is also so extremely easy to remove. They could individually watermark files with a more detailed thing, putting overlays on monitors, putting dates on things so if stuff is leaked there is a timeline, having more security in the building whatever it may be.

"miHoYo/Hoyoverse does not do that, [so we see] a situation where characters are leaked MONTHS in advance, where patches are leaked WEEKS in advance. Not just minute details, the entire thing. It is ridiculous and I hope that from this you may change this miHoYo/Hoyoverse."

Genshin Impact is no stranger to leaks - it's not even uncommon for the game to suffer massive data breaches, like the breach in October 2022 containing employee details amongst character and story details. However, someone calling out both clout chasing leakers and HoYoverse while providing an information dump all at once is indeed a new one for Genshin.

If you'd like some official information amongst the sea of leaks out there, you can check out our Genshin Impact 3.7 Banners and events page for the current schedule, or our beginner's guide if you're a newer player.