Gears 5's map builder is being removed, but its achievements will be unlocked

Atlas, the end is here.
Victoria Kennedy
News by Victoria Kennedy
They say all good things must come to an end, and so seems to be the case with Gears 5's map builder.

Developer The Coalition released an announcement yesterday stating that it was removing the map builder from the game - but that, unusually, its Xbox achievements will not be left unobtainable.

"PSA: We're removing #Gears5 Map Builder and unlocking its achievements for all players as the team focus on future projects," the developer tweeted.

However, all will not be lost. In addition to this update, the developer revealed that those who have completed the 'I made it all by myself' achievement (something done by creating and publishing an Escape Hive map) will receive an exclusive banner to commemorate their efforts.

Meanwhile, those who have competed 'Homegrown Hive' will get an additional 10k coins within the game. To get this achievement, players will need to have simply completed a featured community build Escape Hive.

Eurogamer gave Gears 5 a recommended badge on its release. Wes praised its great campaign, however he lamented its "mixed multiplayer and a depressing grind".

"Will Gears 5 rekindle Gears of War's glory days on Xbox 360? I doubt it. But The Coalition has finally stamped its personality on the series, even if it's taken a few missteps along the way.

"Gears 5's campaign reminded me just how much I love a good Gears of War campaign. I'm not trying too hard. Gears isn't trying too hard. We're holding hands, safe in the collective knowledge we're in this together, and it's going to be one hell of a ride."

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

