If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Next Gears of War game in the works according to new job listings

And hints from series veteran Joshua Ortega.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

New job listings posted by Gears of War studio The Coalition indicate the developer is in the process of ramping up production on a new title in the long-running shooter series.

That the studio specifically set up to make new Gears games might be working on a new Gears game isn't news in itself, of course, but The Coalition has been pretty quiet since its last major release, Gears 5 in 2019. It had a hand in 2020's Gears Tactics and The Matrix Awakens in 2021, but there's been scant word of any major new Gears projects from the studio in that time.

First hints that Gears 6 might finally be on the way came from Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb in February, who claimed The Coalition had ditched two unannounced projects amid Microsoft's Xbox layoffs to focus on a new entry in the flagship series - and now, new job listings posted on The Coalition's website lend credence to that report.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

The studio is currently hiring for 13 senior roles on an unnamed Gears of War project, including a lead mission designer to focus on "campaign missions and levels", plus a senior multiplayer designer focusing on "modes and features". The scope of the job listings - which also include requests for candidates with expertise in the likes of AI systems - make it pretty likely The Coalition is staffing up to work on a major new title in the series.

All this is further compounded by a recent tweet from Gears of War veteran Joshua Ortega - who's been heavily involved with the series since Gears of War 2 - saying "Once again it's on!" above a breakdown of his previous work on the franchise (thanks GamesRadar).

The suggestion, of course, is that it's still early days for The Coalition's new Gears project, whatever it ends up being, but it's a clear sign Microsoft is readying to bring the series back to life in a big way, particularly with a Gears of War movie and TV series also in the works at Netflix.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch