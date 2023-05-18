First Xbox titles for GeForce Now announced, following 10-year deal pledge

Nvidia has announced the first Xbox PC games to hit GeForce Now, its cloud gaming service.

The addition of Xbox titles to GeForce is just one of the many deals Microsoft has struck during its campaign to acquire Activision Blizzard.

In February, Microsoft president Brad Smith announced the 10-year partnership with Nvidia after a hearing at the European Commission.

2019's Gears 5, which was published by Xbox Game Studios, is the first game to join GeForce Now as part of its agreement with Microsoft and is available to stream now. On 25th May, Deathloop, Grounded, and Pentiment will be added to the service.

Nvidia is also working on adding support for the Microsoft Store, which is says will be available within the next few months.

Regardless of whether Microsoft succeeds in its buyout of Activision Blizzard, which suffered a setback last month when the UK Competition and Markets Authority blocked the deal, all Xbox PC games will be available on GeForce Now.

The CMA has been questioned by UK MPs on its decision to block the deal. Microsoft has said it plans to appeal the CMA's decision, which could delay global approval for the deal for months. The EU's European Commission approved the deal earlier this week, offering some positive news for Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.