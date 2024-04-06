Gears 6 will be announced in June, leak suggests

Gears 6 will reportedly be announced on 9th June 2024.

That's according to The Verge, which purports that the next instalment of the fan-favourite shooter will be confirmed at an Xbox Showcase reportedly scheduled for that day.

Whilst neither the sequel nor the showcase have been formally confirmed as yet, The Verge reports that Microsoft is "in the middle of planning for its big summer showcase [...] set to take place on Sunday, 9th June, and Microsoft is currently planning to announce a new Gears of War game at the show".

The Verge also projects we'll find out release dates for Flight Simulator 2024, Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and this year's Call of Duty which, of course, is developed and published by Activision, which is now a subsidiary of Microsoft.

If accurate, that'll bring the showcase in line with Summer Game Fest – which will be an in-person event in LA, California, once again, kicking off on 7th June – and other shows, including 10th June's Ubisoft Forward showcase.

It shouldn't surprise anyone that Gears 6 is in development, of course; Xbox studio The Coalition reportedly cancelled two unannounced games this time last year in order to focus on it.