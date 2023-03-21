If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Netflix's Gears of War movie hires Dune screenwriter Jon Spaihts

Also wrote Doctor Strange, Prometheus.

Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales
Published on

Netflix's live-action Gears of War movie is now one step closer to becoming a reality following the news Dune and Doctor Strange screenwriter Jon Spaihts has been hired to handle the script.

Netflix announced it had acquired the rights to adapt Gear of War into movie last November, following earlier unsuccessful attempts by New Line Cinema to get a live-action adaptation off the ground. That version, first trumpeted in 2007, had abandoned all pretence of being set in the game's universe by 2019, when the project became permanently stuck in development hell.

Netflix, however, has specifically described its version as an adaptation of the Gears of War "video game saga", suggesting it'll be more faithful to the source material than Universal's stalled effort - and the streaming service has now announced it'll be down to writer Jon Spaihts, whose Dune screenplay was nominated for an Oscar, to conjure a script into being.

Gears of War's most recent mainline entry launched in 2019.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life,” developer The Coalition said of today's news (thanks Variety). "Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic, science-fiction universes, and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn't ask for a better partner to honour our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans."

There's no hint as to when Netflix might be targeting to release its live-action Gears of War movie, but recent job listings posted by The Coalition indicate the developer is currently ramping up production on a new video game in the long-running series - suggesting the two projects might perhaps be looking to launch around the same time.

In addition to its live-action movie adapation, Netflix has also announced it's developing a Gears of War adult animation.

Matt Wales
Matt Wales

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Eurogamer.net Merch