If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cliff "CliffyB" Bleszinski has "moved on" from Gears as his offers to consult have been met with "crickets"

"Just from a PR standpoint alone, it would be gold."

Gears of War screenshot
Image credit: Microsoft Studios
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
26 comments

Cliff "CliffyB" Bleszinski says he's "down" to consult on the next Gears game, saying "if they were smart", Microsoft and Coalition would invite him to "give his two cents".

In a statement posted to X/Twitter over the weekend, Bleszinski – who last contributed to a Gears game back in 2011 – said that as the Gears of War franchise has long been "an ENORMOUS part of [his] legacy", he was open to work with Microsoft as "just from a PR standpoint alone, it would be gold".

However, it seems that neither Microsoft nor Coalition has taken Bleszinski up on his offer, and thus he has "moved on" from game development.

Cover image for YouTube video7 Reasons Gears 5 May Not Be A Gears Of Bore (Gears 5 Escape gameplay)
7 Reasons Gears 5 May Not Be A Gears Of Bore (Gears 5 Escape gameplay)

"We've been over this a million times re: Gears," Bleszinski wrote. "I'm down to consult. Give my two cents. Crickets.

"I understand that Gears will always be an enormous part of my legacy. I appreciate and respect that. That said. [Microsoft]/Coalition haven't hit me up. Okay. It is what it is.

'If they were smart, they'd enlist me for my input because, just from a PR standpoint alone, it would be gold. But nothing. Ah well. It is what it is. So be it."

Bleszinski went on to say that whilst his own studio Boss Key Productions didn't work out – "fine, shit happens" – he's now moved onto other ventures, including restaurants, Broadway, his memoir, comics, and standup comedy.

"As much as I appreciate your support and those who know me from my Gears work (I did do a lot more than that game series, for the record), it's time to move on. I'm on a new journey. I have been for some time now."

He finished by asking fans to check out his comic Scrapper and said that the best thing creators can do is "make content that's personal".

Just yesterday, Bleszinski said Palworld's astonishing success "kinda validates" a pitch he'd made to Epic "many years ago".

In a separate post shared to Twitter/X, Bleszinski said he took the idea of "medieval Pokémon with baby dragons instead" to Epic, but the idea was "rejected at all the major publishers".

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Gears of War

Xbox 360, PC

Gears of War 3

Xbox 360

Related topics
Cliff Bleszinski cliffyb Epic Games FPS Microsoft Microsoft Studios PC Science Fiction Shooter The Coalition
See 3 more Xbox 360 Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments