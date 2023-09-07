Gargoyles Remastered's spruced-up 16-bit platforming is out in October

Do you remember 1995's 16-bit Disney platformer Gargoyles? Because I certainly don't, and I'm nearly as old as an actual gargoyle. But for those that do, and that hold the game (and indeed the cartoon it was based on) in high regard, Disney has confirmed its previously announced remaster will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on 19th October.

Of course, if you're not someone with fond memories for Gargoyles, that might be because it only ever officially released in North America, slapping onto the Sega Genesis (AKA the Mega Drive everywhere else) around the middle of the cartoon's run. Wikipedia also tells me the well-received game was originally planned to release on Super Nintendo, before getting the chop.

Anyway, 28 years later, Gargoyles the game is returning in the form of Gargoyles Remastered, by Empty Clip Studios, featuring the ability to toggle between the original's wonderfully characterful 16-bit visuals and a new art style said to be inspired by the cartoon, but which, to my eyes at least, doesn't look to have anywhere near the same kind of charm.

Gargoyles Remastered release date trailer.

Beyond the visuals and a remastered sountrack, this new Gargoyles introduces welcome quality of life features including instant rewind, wide-screen support, and achievements - making side-scrolling frolics around Manhattan as protagonist Goliath just a little more pleasant.

If any of this appeals, Gargoyles Remastered will cost £12.49/$14.99 USD when it launches for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (via Steam and GOG) on 19th October. A physical release for consoles is also on the way, courtesy of Limited Run Games.