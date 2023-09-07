If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Gargoyles Remastered's spruced-up 16-bit platforming is out in October

On Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC.

A screen from Gargoyles Remastered showing protagonist Goliath battling an enemy against a gloomy, industrial backdrop, all rendered in a new art style intended to resemble the original cartoon.
Image credit: Empty Clip Studios/Disney
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Do you remember 1995's 16-bit Disney platformer Gargoyles? Because I certainly don't, and I'm nearly as old as an actual gargoyle. But for those that do, and that hold the game (and indeed the cartoon it was based on) in high regard, Disney has confirmed its previously announced remaster will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on 19th October.

Of course, if you're not someone with fond memories for Gargoyles, that might be because it only ever officially released in North America, slapping onto the Sega Genesis (AKA the Mega Drive everywhere else) around the middle of the cartoon's run. Wikipedia also tells me the well-received game was originally planned to release on Super Nintendo, before getting the chop.

Anyway, 28 years later, Gargoyles the game is returning in the form of Gargoyles Remastered, by Empty Clip Studios, featuring the ability to toggle between the original's wonderfully characterful 16-bit visuals and a new art style said to be inspired by the cartoon, but which, to my eyes at least, doesn't look to have anywhere near the same kind of charm.

Gargoyles Remastered release date trailer.

Beyond the visuals and a remastered sountrack, this new Gargoyles introduces welcome quality of life features including instant rewind, wide-screen support, and achievements - making side-scrolling frolics around Manhattan as protagonist Goliath just a little more pleasant.

If any of this appeals, Gargoyles Remastered will cost £12.49/$14.99 USD when it launches for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (via Steam and GOG) on 19th October. A physical release for consoles is also on the way, courtesy of Limited Run Games.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
