If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GamesMaster TV show set to return as "digital first series"

But will Sir Trevor McDonald return?
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Trevor McDonald as the GamesMaster

GamesMaster is set to return next year, but this time with a social focus.

The iconic 90s TV show was revived last year, with three special episodes broadcast on E4 and the E4 YouTube channel. Sir Trevor McDonald took on the title role originated by Sir Patrick Moore.

Now it's set to return in 2023 as a "digital first series".

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Should you peek at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks?

"Now we want to take things even further. We want to continue to appeal to not just the nostalgic fans of the original series, but also bring GamesMaster to an even younger audience, people totally unaware of the brand heritage on 4," said Channel 4.

"This all-new take on GamesMaster 2023 would see us double down on the series' success on social. Turning it into a gaming ecosystem on C4's social platforms.

"This means we would still bring the entertaining gaming challenges, the nods to some of our most loved games and the unapologetic celebration of the very best of gaming culture, but we would be doing everything with a young, social-first audience in mind."

Channel 4 is seeking brand sponsorship for the new series. Last year's episodes were sponsored by Meta Quest.

It's unclear yet if Sir Trevor McDonald will return, or if the new series will continue with presenters Rab Florence, Frankie Ward and Ty Logan.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch