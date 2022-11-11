GamesMaster TV show set to return as "digital first series"

GamesMaster is set to return next year, but this time with a social focus.

The iconic 90s TV show was revived last year, with three special episodes broadcast on E4 and the E4 YouTube channel. Sir Trevor McDonald took on the title role originated by Sir Patrick Moore.

Now it's set to return in 2023 as a "digital first series".

"Now we want to take things even further. We want to continue to appeal to not just the nostalgic fans of the original series, but also bring GamesMaster to an even younger audience, people totally unaware of the brand heritage on 4," said Channel 4.

"This all-new take on GamesMaster 2023 would see us double down on the series' success on social. Turning it into a gaming ecosystem on C4's social platforms.

"This means we would still bring the entertaining gaming challenges, the nods to some of our most loved games and the unapologetic celebration of the very best of gaming culture, but we would be doing everything with a young, social-first audience in mind."

Channel 4 is seeking brand sponsorship for the new series. Last year's episodes were sponsored by Meta Quest.

It's unclear yet if Sir Trevor McDonald will return, or if the new series will continue with presenters Rab Florence, Frankie Ward and Ty Logan.