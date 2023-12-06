The best Christmas gifts for gamers in 2023

Christmas gifts for gamers can be pretty easy, just so long as you buy a game or accessory for the right console and know it's something they need and don't already have. If you don't regularly buy gaming products, you might be wondering what's a good gift for a gamer, or even, where's the best place to buy them? This is where our helpful gaming gift guide comes into play, so you can buy the latest games, consoles and more for the best price and stretch your budget a little further.

There's something for everyone in our guide and it's packed full of gift ideas for gamers. From PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch to Xbox Series X and Xbox One- you've come to the right place to find a range of must-have Christmas gifts, birthday presents and everything in between.

If you're in a pinch for time and want to see our best gifts for gamers, we've compiled all of our top picks for Switch, Xbox and PlayStation just below. Need more thorough gamer gift inspiration? Keep scrolling down to our full gift guide as we've probably found something that's on your gamer's wishlist.

Best gifts for gamers

Whether you're treating yourself for no specific reason or looking for the perfect gifts for gamer friends, partners and family, you can check out the best of what's on offer below.

Best Christmas Nintendo Switch gift ideas

There are three Nintendo Switch models to choose from: the original Nintendo Switch, the hand-held only Switch Lite, and the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is essentially the base console with a slightly brighter and larger OLED screen, bigger internal storage.

If you're looking for a Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED bundle that comes with a game or two, or you're looking for a special edition console, you can find some great options from the following retailers:

UK

US

Nintendo Switch consoles

Nintendo Switch OLED

The OLED is the prime choice of Nintendo Switch consoles if your recipient wants a premium gaming experience while playing in handheld mode, thanks to its larger, brighter screen, and enhanced audio. The improved docking station features an ethernet cable port, which is great when you need a stable internet connection while battling it out in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or racing to the finish line in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Price-wise, you're looking at spending around £310/ $350, but if you're lucky, you might be able to snag one while on offer for under £300 in the UK.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Nintendo Switch

The standard Nintendo Switch console positions itself in the mid-range price point and makes for a great gift for any age. This version can be played in handheld and displayed on the TV using the included docking station. You can find various colourways for this console, including Neon Red/ Neon Blue, Grey and some special edition consoles too. The Nintendo Switch usually costs around £259/ $299.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Nintendo Switch Lite

The cheapest Switch console is the Nintendo Switch Lite. Although this console can only be played in handheld mode, its lighter weight and smaller design makes it great for portability or for those with smaller hands. Although the Switch Lite has a smaller LCD screen, it still offers the same 720p resolution as the standard Switch and has touch functionality.

There's a great range of colours to choose between, from a bright turquoise to a lovely Coral. Prices tend to start from around £199, but you may be able to find one cheaper from time to time.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Nintendo Switch games

Your recipient may, of course, already own a Nintendo Switch or is maybe receiving one from someone else, so we thought it would be a good idea to suggest some of this year's best games, along with some must-have Nintendo Switch accessories.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the latest Mario 2D platformer, is one of the best games to be released on Nintendo Switch in 2023 and is a Game of the Year nominee. It's also Europe's fastest-selling Super Mario game ever! It's charming, colourful and incredibly entertaining. Eurogamer gave it a full 5/5 stars in their review, describing it as 'An endless cascade of ideas in a game that takes Mario to some wonderfully strange places.'

Buy Super Mario Bros. Wonder from Amazon UK, and from Best Buy in the US.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This gem of a Zelda game is the astonishing sequel to the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch games of 2023. The vast open-world game is packed with stunning visuals and epic gameplay, which takes Link to both new heights and depths of Hyrule.

Buy Tears of the Kingdom from Currys in the UK, and from Amazon US

Super Mario RPG

Super Mario RPG is a great trip down memory lane for those who played the original on SNES, as well as a great entry-level game for those new to RPGs or simply looking for a fun Mario game to play in December. Eurogamer rated Super Mario RPG a respectable 4/5 stars and said this cheerful remake 'retains its charm' and is 'a rich world that is well worth a revisit.'

Buy Super Mario RPG from Currys in the UK, and from Best Buyin the US

Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 is a super fun strategy game that's filled with cute and tiny plant-like creatures and lots of imaginative challenges. It was awarded 5/5 stars by Eurogamer. Tom wrote in their review: 'Pikmin 4 fills itself and your time with a rich array of things to do, things to find, goals to chase and places to explore'. It's not vital that you play previous Pikmin games, but if you want to gift the entire series on Nintendo Switch, the first and second game are available in a double pack, whilst Pikmin 3 is available separately.

Buy Pikmin 4 from John Lewis in the UK, and from Amazon US

Nintendo Switch Sports

Wii Sports was a staple back in 2006 thanks to its easy-to-play sports games, and now, you can play the beloved Tennis and Bowling modes all over again with Nintendo Switch Sports. The new and improved game also introduces four new sports: chambara, football, badminton, and volleyball. A golf mode has recently tee'd off too, thanks to the game's latest update.

Buy now from Amazon UK, and from Amazon US

Mario Party Superstars

Packed with lots of classic Mario Party boards and challenging mini-games, Mario Party Superstars is a whole bundle of fun for all ages and it's the perfect party game to play. Choose from a huge cast of iconic Nintendo characters to play as and enjoy competing to get the most points as you play on a selection of courses.

Buy now from Amazon UK, and from Amazon US

Nintendo Switch accessories

If you know someone who is receiving a Nintendo Switch, then there are some fantastic Switch accessories that make great gifts, from a Nintendo Switch case to protect the console, to a micro SD card to store lots of digital games. They may also love an extra controller as an alternative to the Joy-Con pair, or even a controller charging station.

Here are some of our top Nintendo Switch accessories that make great gifts.

Nintendo Switch/ Switch OLED case

A carry case for your Switch console can protect it from damage and make it easier to travel with. Amazon has a wide range of Switch cases to choose from. We particularly like this affordable Orzly case and these officially licensed Power A Switch cases. Whether you prefer a Switch case that has extra storage for games or a simple hard carry case, there's something to suit everyone's needs. Most cases will specify if it fits a Switch OLED console or if the case has been designed for a Switch Lite, but be sure to check before buying.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Micro SD card

Standard Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles come with 32GB internal storage, while the Switch OLED features 64GB of storage, all of which is probably enough to store a few digital games, but hardly enough once they begin to build their games collection. This is where a micro SD card comes in handy. There's lots of micro SD cards on the market and we rate the Sandisk Extreme, Samsung Evo Select and Samsung Evo Plus. There are also the officially licensed memory cards for Nintendo Switch, which are great but tend to be a little on the pricier side.

A 128GB or a 256GB size variant is good for starting out, but if you know your recipient is going to fill that up fast, a 512GB micro SD card will ensure plenty of space.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Switch controller

The Nintendo Switch includes a Joy-Con pair, which you can use in handheld mode or you slot into the controller grip while playing in tabletop or TV mode. These are fine for the most part if you're only playing for short gaming sessions, but if your recipient likes to play for long periods of time, a Switch controller offers a better and more comfortable experience.

The official Switch Pro controller is one of the best wireless controllers for the console, but if you're looking for a more affordable option, there are some cheaper wired and wireless options from officially licensed, third party brands such as Power A and Hori. Some of the main differences between the Switch Pro controller and third party brands is that they may not offer rumble or amiibo functionality.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Nintendo Switch eShop cards

There are so many fun games to play on Nintendo Switch that it can be hard to know what to buy someone if they already have a huge game collection. If you're struggling to decide what Nintendo Switch game to buy, you could always gift someone Nintendo eShop credit, so they can use it towards something they'll love. Our pals at VG247 offer digital Nintendo eShop gift cards, ranging from as small as £15/$10 right up to £100/ $100.

The Nintendo eShop runs sales all throughout the year, which means your recipient can stretch their gift card value even further. If you purchase from the VG247 eShop, you'll receive a digital code directly to your inbox, which the recipient will simply need to activate on their Nintendo account.

Nintendo eShop credit in the UK

Nintendo eShop credit in the US

Nintendo Switch merchandise

If your recipient is partial to a Nintendo collectible or two, then they will probably love to receive one or some official Nintendo merch from My Nintendo Store. There's everything from plush toys, figurines, and amiibos (which can be used in select games to unlock extra content) to apparel and much more. There's something for almost every classic Nintendo characters from The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario and Kirby to Metroid and more.

Best Christmas PlayStation gift ideas

First things first: if you're trying to get your hands on a new PS5 Slim, we'd recommend heading on over to our Where to buy a PS5 Slim before Christmas page and following Jelly Deals on X/Twitter, as it's the first place we'll share news on any stock and PS5 Slim bundles.

In the meantime, you can make the most of these great deals on PS5 and PS4 games, accessories and discounts on PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Still can't find what you're looking for? Check out our guide to this month's best PS5 deals for even more gift inspiration.

PS5 consoles

If your recipient has been waiting patiently to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 console since its release back in 2020, then you'll be pleased to know that PS5 stock has been bountiful this year. And with the introduction of the new PS5 Slim consoles in November 2023, the original disc and digital editions have been discounted by various retailers. Although, whilst the older models are cheaper, they have sold out at most places and Sony have already confirmed that once they're gone, they're gone.

Below we have featured the new PS5 Slim Disc and Digital consoles, but if you want to keep an eye out for a PS5 deal on the original consoles, check out our PS5 Stock page.

PS5 Disc Slim console

The PS5 disc Slim console RRPs for £479.99/$499.99. This version is able to play physical and digital copies of games and comes with 1TB of internal storage. The PS5 Slim console comes with a wireless PS5 DualSense controller and a free pre-installed copy of Astro's Playroom. Unlike the original PS5 consoles, the slim version does not come with a vertical stand, but you can buy one for £24.99/$29.99 should you wish to make your console more stable in the upright position.

If you want to buy the console with a game or two, check out the various PS5 Slim bundles in our other guide.

Alternatively, you can buy the standalone console from PlayStation Direct, which we've linked below. In the US, there are PS5 Slim disc bundles that either come with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 or Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the same price as the standalone console.

Buy a PS5 Disc Slim console from PlayStation Direct UK and from PlayStation Direct US

PS5 Digital console

The PS5 Slim Digitial console costs £389.99/$399.99. This is the version without a disc drive, which means it only plays digital games. If, however, your recipient decides they want to play physical games in the future, they can buy a PS5 Slim disc drive for £99.99/$79.99 and attach it to the new PS5 Slim Digital console.

The PS5 Slim Digital also comes with a DualSense wireless controller and all the neccessary cables to hook it up to your TV. A free copy of Astro's Playroom is also included.

Buy a PS5 Digital Slim console from PlayStation Direct UK and from PlayStation Direct US

PS5 accessories

From an extra controller and charging station to a headset and extra storage, PS5 accessories are a great way to elevate someone's gaming set up. We've listed a few of our favourites below.

PS5 DualSense controller

An extra PS5 controller is always handy to have on hand, whether you need to use it whilst your primary one charges, or for games that can be played in local co-op. We know we bang on about its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, but you really will struggle to find a decent third-party controller that meets its standards. It's now available in white, black, red, blue, pink and purple colour variants.

Buy now from Very in the UK, and from Best Buy in the US

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller

If you're buying for a serious gamer who gets a lot of use out of their console, why not treat them to the DualSense Edge Wireless controller. It bears a premium price tag of £209.99/ $199.99 and features everything that's great about the standard controller, plus the added benefits of ultra custimisable controls, mappable back buttons and replaceable stick modules.

PS5 Pulse 3D Headset

The official PS5 gaming headset offers a premium audio experience. It is available in white, black and camo colour variants. Its refined earpads and headband strap let you enjoy comfortable gaming sessions for long periods of time. The Pulse 3D headset also features a hidden noise-cancelling microphone, so you can chat to your friends while playing online. It has a battery life of up to 12 hours, too, which is more than enough for a CoD or Fifa night with mates.

Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed

Digital Foundry's recommended gaming headset for the PS5 can be used cross-platform on PS5, PS4 and PC, making it an ideal gift if they like to switch between console and PC. Will Judd noted this wireless gaming headset offers great usability thanks to its large number of controls on a single ear cup, and great comfort thanks to its ear pads and build quality. The headset's 50mm drivers provide a neutral sound and consisten results. The battery life is decent - around 20 hours.

Buy now from Very and Best Buy in the US

PS5 controller charging station

There's no need to charge your PS5 controller via a cable when there's a neat charging station to pop it on. It's super handy to stick the controller on charge when you're not playing and it can charge two controllers at once! This official charging station retails for £24.99/$24.99, but if you want to save some extra cash, there's some decent third party options from brands like Oivo and Nexigo for around the £15/$20 mark.

Buy now from Amazon UK, and from PlayStatino Direct in the US

PS5 HD webcam

If your recipient wants to record or broadcast themselves and their gameplay, Sony's HD webcam for PlayStation 5 lets you so, with the touch of your DualSense wireless controller’s create button1. It offers smooth, sharp full-HD thanks to the camera’s dual wide-angle lenses and has a handy built-in stand so that your camera stays securely positioned.

Buy from Amazon UK, and from PlayStation Direct US

PS5 compatible SSD

If you're buying for a PS5 player who needs extra storage for their console, you could always buy them a PS5-compatible solid state drive. Upgrading the PS5 with an internal NVMe SSD with heatsink will expand the amount of storage inside the console, meaning PS5 players won't need to keep deleting game files to make room for others.

You can find more info on the best SSDs for the PS5 console in Digital Foundry's detailed guide, but if you're in a rush, their top three recommendations are:

PlayStation Plus and PS Store gift cards

Technically, PS Plus is sold exclusively on the PlayStation Store. You can, however, purchase one of these PlayStation gift cards to use towards your chosen PlayStation Plus subscription. Most PS Store gift cards will be digital, which means you'll receive a digital download code.

In the UK, the best place to buy a PlayStation Plus gift card is from ShopTo, where every top-up amount is discounted, which means you get more bang for your buck. You can get a £50 card for £44.85, or a £90 card for £77.85. You can also get smaller amounts if you need a little extra for the PS Plus Extra or Premium yearly subscriptions. Amazon also sells PlayStation Store gift cards too, but these are not currently discounted.

In the US, PlayStation Store gift cards are widely available in quantities between $10 and $110 and can be found from retailers Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon US.

PS5 and PS4 games

Last of Us Part 1 and 2

The Last of Us may have first been released for PS3 back in 2013 but its popularity has stayed strong over the last decade. It was remastered for PS4 in 2014 and given a sequel in 2020. The Last of Us Part 1 has since had a remake for PS5, while a remake for The Last of Us Part 2 is set to be released on 19th January 2024. So if you know of someone who played the originals but not the remakes, or they are a fan of the HBO adaptation and want to get into the games for the first time, these games would make excellent gifts.

Buy The Last of Us Part 1 (Remake) for PS5 from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Pre-order The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PS5 from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Buy The Last of Us Remastered for PS4 from Currys in the UK, and Best Buy in the US

Buy The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4 from ShopTo in the UK, and Best Buyin the US

Elden Ring

This is, without a doubt, one of the best games for PS5. It's packed with lore, challenging battles and breathtaking landscapes. Elden Ring is not to be missed. It's also available on PS4 and Xbox Series X/S

Buy now for PS5 from Amazon UK and Best Buyin the US

God of War: Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is a Sony exclusive title for PS4 and PS5. It's also the epic sequel to the hugely popular God of War game, which originally released on PS3, and later re-released on PS4. It continues the tale of Kratos and his boy, Artreus, as they journey across stunning landscapes and battle a variety of bosses and enemies.

Buy now for PS5 at The Game Collection in the UK and Best Buyin the US

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is another Sony exclusive title. The sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn, it transports you to an expansive open world, set in far-future America. Returning lead character, Aloy, must engage in strategic battles, uncover new mysteries and explore absolutely beautiful landscapes.

Buy now for PS4 and PS5 from Amazon UK, and from GameStop in the US

PlayStation merch and collectibles

If you're buying for a PlayStation player that loves to root for team PlayStation, then you can find all sorts of PlayStation-themed merchandise across the net. From stylish apparel, Lego and board games to Funko Pops inspired by PlayStation characters, there's an endless stream of collectibles and merch to gift PlayStation fans.

Insert Coin clothing

Sure, you could easily nip to Primark for some cheap PlayStation-themed clothing, but if you're looking for great quality and unique designs, you should check out these incredible collections from Insert Coin Clothing. They have apparel for Horizon, Ratchet and Clank, Sackboy and many other PlayStation hits. They also sell a wide range of pins, mugs, beanies, socks (everybody loves a pair of good ol' pair of socks) and other wares, too.

Shop the lot at Insert Coin Clothing

Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set

Horizon fans will love this Lego set featuring a Tallneck figure. This is the most iconic Horizon machine in the Forbidden West and the set even comes with Aloy and a Watcher Lego figures.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Soundtrack on Vinyl

Maybe a bit niche, but, if you know someone who loves the Ratchet and Clank series, loved the OST AND happens to a record player, this Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Soundtrack on Vinyl- composed by Mark Mothersbaugh & Wataru Hokoyama- is a lovely piece of memoribillia to add to their vinyl collection.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Best Christmas Xbox gift ideas

If you're buying an Xbox console as a gift this Christmas, you might be able to snag the odd discount on a Series X or Series S. If you're buying for an Xbox player who already owns a console, you can always opt for one of many Xbox accessories available like a fun coloured controller, a new headset, charging docks and more.

Below you can find all of our top gift ideas for Xbox players.

Xbox Series X console

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console that can play physical and digital games and media. It features a 1TB SSD and comes with a wireless Xbox controller. Enjoy gaming in 4K with upto 120 fps.

It is available to buy from a number of retailers including the likes of Amazon, Currys, Very and John Lewis in the UK, and Amazon, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy in the US. It includes the console and an Xbox controller for around £449/ £499.99.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Best Buy in the US

Xbox Series X bundle

Xbox Series X and Diablo 4 bundle

You can get Diablo 4 for less when you buy it in a bundle with an Xbox Series X console. Various UK retailers like Game, Very and Currys may offer their own bundles too.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Walmart in the US

Xbox Series S console

The Xbox Series S doesn't feature a disc drive, which means you won't be able to play physical games, only digital games. A benefit of having an all-digital console is that it's considerably cheaper than the Series X, making it an affordable way to access next-gen games. Thankfully, the Xbox Store often has a sale on digital Xbox games, plus Game Pass is all-digital anyhow, so you can still play all the same great games. It's available at online retailers like Amazon, Very and Currys in the UK, and , GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy in the US. It retails for around £249/ $299.99.

Buy now from Amazon UK, and from Microsoft Storein the US

Xbox Series S 1TB console

The black Xbox Series S 1TB console is a slight upgrade from the original Series S thanks to its increased storage, which will allow you to install more digital games onto your console. The RRP of the 1TB Xbox Series S is £299.99/$349.99.

Buy now from Amazon UK, and from Best Buyin the US

Xbox Game Pass

It's worth keeping in mind that many of the best Xbox and Bethesda games are on/ coming to Xbox Game Pass, such as Starfield, Halo Infinite and Flight Simulator. You may ask, what is Game Pass? Well, it's an online membership that allows players to access hundreds of titles in the Xbox library, and gain access to new games each month.

So, if you're planning on buying a copy of Halo Infinite, you might want to consider gifting a Game Pass membership instead, since Master Chief's latest campaign can be played via Game Pass. The Game Pass subscription is also a gift that will keep on giving, because the recipient can play more than that intended game. Plus, you needn't worry if the recipient already has Game Pass, because they can simply stack the membership on top of their existing one.

Our pals at VG247 offer a range of Game Pass memberships, including Game Pass Ultimate, which lets you play on both Xbox and PC, Game Pass for console only, which allows access on the Xbox, or Xbox Game Pass for PC, which, you guessed it, allows players to access the Game Pass library via their desktop.

However, if you know they haven't been a member before, you could alternatively sign them up for only a £1/$1 for a 14-day trial of Game Pass Ultimate. It could make for a nice extra stocking filler. Just make sure to cancel it after the month is out, or it'll cost £12.99/ $16.99 per month after the trial has finished.

Xbox games

Buying games for an Xbox player can be a little trickier since a lot of Xbox games are included in Microsoft's Game Pass library. If your recipient is already subscribed to Game Pass, they will likely already be playing Starfield and Halo Infinite via that service.

If you're unsure about which Xbox game to buy somebody, or you don't know if they own an Xbox Series X or digital-only Xbox Series S, we recommend buying an Xbox gift voucher so your recipient has the freedom to pick a digital game of their choice. They can alternatively use the gift card towards an Xbox accessory.

If you are set on buying a physical game, there are still lots of excellent games that you can't find on Game Pass. Take a look at our top picks below.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring was awarded Game of the Year for 2022 and is still one of the best games to play on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One and perfect for Soulslike fans. It's also available on PS5, PS4 and PC

Buy now for Xbox Series X and Xbox One from Base in the UK, and from Amazon US

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core 6 was made by the same developers that brought you Elden Ring. It is, however, not a Soulslike game but rather a mecha-based action game featuring lots of robot-building, fast-paced combat, lasers and explosions. It was given a 5/5 review rating by Eurogamer, making this game a worthy buy for any Xbox player.

Buy now for Xbox Series X and Xbox One from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

This game is a chaotically fun spin-off from the Borderlands series. Those on Xbox One will need to pick up the standard edition, while Xbox Series X players will benefit with the next-gen version aka the Next Level edition. It's also available on PS5, PS4 and PC.

Buy now for Xbox Series X from ShopTo in the UK, and from Best Buy in the US

Xbox Series X/S accessories

Whether you're looking to buy an extra controller, a gaming headset or some extra storage, you'll find the best Xbox Series X/S accessories below. Some may also be compatible with the Xbox One console.

Xbox Series Wireless Controller

With so many great couch co-op and multiplayer games available on the Xbox, from It Takes Two to the Halo collection, no Xbox owner will ever turn their nose up at an extra controller, especially when it looks as great as this.

This Xbox wireless controller comes with all the features you'd expect from a next-gen pad, including the ability to map your own buttons using the Xbox accessories app. It's available in a variety of colours too, ranging from black and white to red and green.

Buy now from Currys in the UK, and from Best Buy in the US

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

If your recipient wants to upgrade their Xbox gaming experience, you might want to treat them to this premium Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. It ain't cheap, but it sure is a treat to play with. Some of the highlights that set this controller apart from the standard Xbox Series controller include adjustable-tension thumbsticks, interchangeable components and an enhanced build quality.

Official Xbox wireless gaming headset

Digital Foundry didn't need to wander too far from the tree to find the best gaming headset for the Xbox Series X/S. Will Judd noted that Microsoft's official Xbox wireless gaming headset is light and comfortable, has good battery life and provides great sound. Will also described these as the best value wireless headset for the Xbox. We're sure that any Xbox player would love to receive these headphones as a gift.

Buy now from Amazon UK and Microsoft Store US

Seagate Expansion Card

There are two official internal SSDs for the Xbox Series X/S, which means if you need more room for your games, you'll want to grab one of these. WD_Black and Seagate offer a 512GB, 1TB and 2TB size variants.

Buy Seagate Expansion card from Very in the UK, and from Amazon US

Buy WD_Black expansion card from Amazon UK in the UK, and from Amazon US

Xbox merchandise

Gamers who like to collect all things Xbox will probably appreicate the odd collectible, apparel and so on. Here a few things we think would make fun gifts for Xbox players.

Xbox Series X Replica mini fridge

This novelty mini refrigerator sold out as fast as the consoles themselves when it first launched. It can keep up to two snacks and 12 cans of drink cool - ideal for when gaming sessions gets heated. This is a great gift for any Xbox fan

Buy from Currys in the UK, and from Walmart in the US

Official Xbox Achievement Light

Receiving this light as a gift will unlock an achievement in itself. It's perfect for those who love to go after Xbox achievements in games, and makes a great accessory on either a gaming desk or shelf.

Buy from Amazon UK, and from GameStop in the US

Halo Master Chief Infinite Exclusive Cable Guy

These Cable Guy figurines don't often dip below the £25 mark, but we spotted this Master Chief one from Lost Universe for only £25. It not only holds your Xbox controller, it can also be used as a stand for your smartphone. This is a perfect gift for Halo fans and ideal to place next to your console, PC or on a shelf.

Buy from Lost Universe in the UK, and a similar version from Amazon in the US

Best VR headset gift ideas

With major franchises debuting VR spin-offs now, whether it's Half-Life: Alyx or Resident Evil 4: VR, there are plenty of reasons to pick up a VR headset. The immersive feel means gameplay packs way more punch than staring at a TV or monitor with a controller in your hand. You can find the best deals below but it's worth noting that buying a VR headset is a big investment, and one you should definitely do your research on. We recommend checking out Digital Foundry's guide to the best VR headsets in 2023 for more in-depth info and comparisons.

Meta Quest 3

Meta's newest and most powerful VR headset is out now. The Meta Quest 3 promises deeper immersion and stunning visuals thanks to 4K+ Infinite display and improved rich 3D audio with enhanced sound clarity. It is available in a 128GB and 256GB variant and right now you can grab a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 (RRP £44.99).

Buy now from Amazon UK and Amazon US

Meta Quest 2

The 128GB Meta Quest 2 VR headset RRPs for £399.99/$399.99 and includes the VR headset and two controllers, plus the super-fun rhythm game, Beat Saber for free. It also comes in a 256GB size variant. Digital Foundry rated the Meta Quest 2 as the best value option. Since you do not need a PC to use it, this is a great entry level VR headset.

Buy now from Currys in the UK, and from Amazon US

HTC Vive Pro 2

Digital Foundry are a fan of this headset's high res LCD HMD, thanks to its resolution of 4896x2448, and a great refresh rate of 120Hz. Will Judd noted that although it's controllers aren't as advanced as the Valve Index in terms of tracking accuracy, it remains a strong option for most people. As an added bonus, you'll receive two free months of unlimited VR with Viveport Infinity when you purchase from the Vive Store.

It's also worth noting that you or your recipient will need a PC that meets the HTC Vive Pro 2's specifications to be able to power the device.

Buy now from Vive UK and Vive US

Congrats on making it to the end of our gift guide! Keep checking back as we continue to add more exciting gift ideas for gamers in the lead up to Christmas. If you're looking for a present for a specific platform, be sure to check out our deals guides for gamers with a PS5, Xbox or Nintendo Switch. You should also go give our Jelly Deals X/ Twitter page a follow, where we'll be sharing all the best deals on gaming gifts, right up until the last delivery date.