If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GameCube Harvest Moon headed to Nintendo Switch

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

GameCube classic Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is coming to Nintendo Switch next year.

Retitled due to the series' rights issues, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life will land on Switch next summer.

A Wonderful Life originally launched for GameCube back in 2003.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch