GameCube Harvest Moon headed to Nintendo Switch

GameCube Harvest Moon headed to Nintendo SwitchStory of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.
GameCube classic Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is coming to Nintendo Switch next year.
Retitled due to the series' rights issues, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life will land on Switch next summer.
A Wonderful Life originally launched for GameCube back in 2003.
