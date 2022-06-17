Frostpunk publisher announces "deep, morally ambiguous narrative-driven RPG" Project Vitriol

11 Bit Studios, the developer behind the acclaimed likes of This War of Mine and Frostpunk, has unveiled its latest publishing partnership, a "deep, morally ambiguous narrative-driven RPG" currently going by the codename Project Vitriol.

While 11 Bit is publishing and assisting with Project Vitriol, the game is actually the work of Polish developer Fool's Theory - a "collective of AAA veterans" with previous credits on The Witcher 2 and 3. Its previous title, open-world RPG Seven: The Days Long Gone, released in 2017, and the studio has also lent support to the likes of Outriders and Divinity Original Sin 2.

As for Project Vitriol, 11 Bit Studios says the "deep, morally ambiguous narrative-driven RPG" is "of a scale and scope not previously undertaken by the publisher", and Fool's Theory CEO and project lead Jakub Rokosz had a little more to say as part of its announcement.

Project Vitriol - a dark, esoteric RPG to be unveiled this summer.

"The game is about the esoteric side of reality, that dark part of the world that most of us don't see and are not aware of its existence, but the darkness," he explained, "it is there, lurking behind every corner."

"It watches us closely from the shadows, and whether we know it or not - takes its toll, making sure we’re going to have a debt to pay. And to give you a sense of verity," Rokosz continued, "the story begins in a place and time where reality, folklore, energy and mysticism met together in a melting pot: early XX century Warsaw, under imperial Russian tsardom."

More details on Project Vitriol will arrive this "summer".