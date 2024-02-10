From Software is "working hard on Elden Ring DLC" but still doesn't have a release date "at this time"

From Software parent company, Kadokawa, has confirmed that whilst the team is "currently working hard" on Elden Ring's DLC, there is still no release date to share "at this time".

It seems questions about the progress of the eagerly-anticipated DLC were anticipated, as this latest update was included in the FAQ section of the firm's latest financial report.

Tucked in between questions about net sales for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon ("we do not disclose sales results and forecasts for individual titles") and "the trend of pricing per unit for paper-based books", the company said that whilst work continued on Elden Ring's DLC, it was unable to provide a release date just yet.

Elden Ring for dummies: Basics for EVERYTHING You Need to Know (But Were Afraid to Ask) PS5 GAMEPLAY Elden Ring for Dummies: Basics for EVERYTHING You Need to Know (But Were Afraid to Ask)

"We are currently working hard on the development of DLC for Elden Ring, but we have not announced a release date at this time," the company said.

The fiscal summary also reveal that the company's gaming division had "greater than expected" operating profit courtesy of "new From Software title Armored Core 6 as well as Elden Ring" and acknowledged that even residual sales of the title two years after release have "remained steady".

"Various measures are currently in progress for Elden Ring, including the development of major DLC, to maximise [lifetime value]," the report adds.

ICYMI, Tencent is reportedly developing an Elden Ring mobile game. The company acquired the licensing rights to Elden Ring from owner From Software in 2022, and a team was put together to work on a prototype. Sources say development on the project has been "slow", though.

Tencent is reportedly seeking to turn its Elden Ring mobile version into a free-to-play title with in-app purchases, not dissimilar to Genshin Impact.