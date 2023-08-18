If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Frog Detective's endearingly silly adventures coming to consoles in three-game Entire Mystery collection

Out later this year.

Artwork showing Frog Detective's detective (a frog) stood atop a low plinth, a magnifying glass raised to one eye. Behind him, the scene is split in three: a night-time tropical island to the left, a dusty desert and cactus to the right, and a mysterious purple location directly behind him.
Image credit: Worm Club
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Frog Detective, developer Worm Club's trilogy of endearingly daft sleuthing adventures, is making the leap to consoles - specifically PlayStation, Switch, Xbox (including Game Pass) - later this year, in the three-game collection appropriatley called The Entire Mystery.

Frog Detective first hopped onto PC back in 2018's brisk The Haunted Island, wherein our sleuthing lead travelled to exotic climes to solve the mystery of a sloth-bothering ghost through a relaxed bit of clue hunting and suspect questioning. Its warm, silly demeanour soon attracted a bit of a cult following, and a sequel, The Case of the Invisible Wizard, arrived a year on.

And because nobody's ever heard of a trilogy that stops at two, Frog Detective finally hung up his sleuthing hat (metaphorically at least - I haven't played this one yet, so I've no idea how it ends) in one last adventure, 2023's wild-west-themed Corruption at Cowboy County, which irrevocably changed the face of video games forever by adding a scooter.

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery console announcement trailer.

That scooter will be getting a bit of extra love when Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery eventually arrives, with Worm Club teasing an "exclusive and fun" new scooter mini-game. "Did Tony Hawk ever get a detective game?", it asks. "Checkmate, birdman."

Worm Club isn't talking pricing or release dates for Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery just yet (but it does say to expect language localisation for the first time), so you'll need to hang tight until it's ready to share more. In the meantime, if you've yet to familiarise yourself with the gently weird world of Frog Detective, Eurogamer contributor Sarah Thwaites took a little look back at the much-loved series earlier this year, so why not have a read?

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch