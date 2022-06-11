Free DLC for Boyfriend Dungeon includes datable weapon designed by Ikumi Nakamura

Boyfriend Dungeon - the dungeon crawler where you date your weapons personified - is set to get free DLC that includes a weapon designed by Ikumi Nakamura.

Nakamura is CEO and creative director at Unseen Inc., formerly the director of Ghostwire: Tokyo. Her character, Dr. Holmes, is the villain of a brand new dungeon. They're also a whip, because this is Boyfriend Dungeon.

The DLC will be added this summer across Switch, Xbox and PC.

"Designing Dr. Holmes was an exciting job for me," said Nakamura. "The character was created through conversations with Tanya [Kitfox Captain and lead designer] and the team, and several ideas were developed and vetted. It was an honour to be involved in a game with such a diverse worldview as Boyfriend Dungeon. I was able to communicate with Tanya, the director, and understand the concept behind the Boyfriend Dungeon.

"It is truly an honour to be involved in indie development like this, and it is often exciting and educational to work and talk with the creators. We hope you all enjoy the new downloadable content."

Dr. Holmes will be voiced by content creator and streamer Kathleen 'Loserfruit' Belsten.

Also added will be new weapons Jonah the Axe and Leah the Hammer.

If you're yet to play it, Boyfriend Dungeon combines dungeon crawling with visual novels, in which your weapons double as dates.

Though featuring an inclusive cast of characters, the game was criticised at launch for its lack of content warning about a stalker subplot.