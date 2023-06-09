The Cybertron Cannon has just been added to Fortnite as part of an ongoing Transformers crossover.

Tracking down the Cybertron Cannon is well worth it in Fortnite, given that it can deal huge damage to enemies and structures.

Here's where to find a Cybertron Cannon in Fortnite, as well as some tips on using it.

Where to find a Cybertron Cannon in Fortnite

Cybertron Cannons can be found primarily as Ground Loot in Fortnite. They also have a small chance to spawn in Chests, but generally they are a rare weapon.

Consider heading to some of the new locations, like Creeky Compound, Rumble Ruins or Shady Stilts, as it seems as though there are higher spawns currently to encourage players to try out the new weapons.

How to use the Cybertron Cannon in Fortnite

The Cybertron Cannon is essentially an energy rocket launcher. Press shoot to start charging the beam, it will automatically fire after a couple of seconds. An energy projectile will launch towards your target, and does AoE damage. Because of this, you will need to lead your shots while the weapon is charging. If you can, aim at groups of enemies, as the blast can damage anyone close to where the shot hits.

The Cybertron Cannon is best used for destroying structures and vehicles, but can also be great at taking down camping snipers, and players that are otherwise unaware of you. The main issue with the weapon is that the energy projectile travels slowly, so is quite easy to dodge. Consider having your teammates draw fire, and then take your opponents by surprise. Once you've fired, the weapon takes 30 seconds to reload, and can hold a maximum of two shots at a time.

That's all you need to know about getting the Cybertron Cannon in Fortnite. For more help with the new Fortnite season, check out our guide on where to find a Flapjack Rifle. Elsewhere, there's our look at when Purradise Meowscles is coming to Fortnite.