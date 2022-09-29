Fortnite character locations, who they are and where to find all 22 characters

The Character Collection challenges you with finding all of the NPCs living on the Fortnite map in Chapter 3 Season 4.

While you’ll meet most by exploring the Fortnite island, others can be harder to find due to rotating appearances with other characters in matches.

Below we cover how to complete your Character Collection and all of the current character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Cinematic Trailer

Character Collection in Fortnite explained A new Character Collection arrives at the beginning of every Fortnite season challenging you to track down every NPC on the island. New characters might arrive and others may leave as the season continues, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your Character Collection if you want to meet them all. The Character Collection acts as a catalogue for the characters which appear across the Fortnite map. To add a character, you simply have to find and talk to them during a match since most of them act as vendors. If you attack them though, they will retaliate! It’s also important to remember that certain characters in Chapter 3 Season 4 won’t appear in every match, so, to complete your collection, you’ll have to visit certain locations multiple times in different matches.

Character Collection list and locations in Fortnite Below you’ll find all of the characters, along with their locations, which are currently in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Character Collection. Just like previous seasons, a selection of the characters listed below will rotate their appearance between matches, which means, even if you’re in their current location, they might not be present. Such characters include Kit and the various Jonesys who live in Fort Jonesys. We’ve put ‘Variant’ next to these characters in the table below, so you’ll know which ones to keep an eye out for. Name Location Bao Bros The Glow - west of Coney Crossroads

Within the vault Beach Bomber Coney Crossroads

Within the ice cream shop Blackheart Lustrous Lagoon

On the pirate ship Bunker Jonesy Variant

Fort Jonesy

In the southern end of this area near the camper Castaway Jonesy Variant

Fort Jonesy

In and around the south-eastern house Cryptic Rave Cave

On the blimp Evie Syndicate Shoals

The island off the coast east of Lustrous Lagoon Fishstick Sleepy Sound

In the restaurant Guaco Greasy Grove

In the restaurant Jonesy The First Variant

Forst Jonesy

Around the north-eastern building Kit Variant

In the small house near the coast directly west of the Reality Tree Kyle The Chop Shop

On the coast north of Logjam Junction Mancake Rocky Reels

Eastern side of area Maximillian On the floating platform north of The Glow and south of Shifty Shafts Meowscles Variant

In the small house near the coast directly west of the Reality Tree Panther Petrol station west of Shimmering Shrine and south-west of Herald's Sanctum Relaxed Fit Jonesy Variant

Fort Jonesy

In building with stairs in the north-eastern corner Rustler Shifty Shafts

Eastern side of the location Sabina The manor north-west of Sleepy Sounds Stash'd Chonker's Speedway

Building on the northern side of the racetrack Sunbird The temple north-east of Lustrous Lagoon The Underwriter Tilted Towers

On the top floor of the tallest tower in the middle of the area