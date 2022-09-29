Fortnite character locations, who they are and where to find all 22 characters

Fortnite character locations, who they are and where to find all 22 charactersWho’s hanging out on the island in Chapter 3 Season 4?
The Character Collection challenges you with finding all of the NPCs living on the Fortnite map in Chapter 3 Season 4.
While you’ll meet most by exploring the Fortnite island, others can be harder to find due to rotating appearances with other characters in matches.
Below we cover how to complete your Character Collection and all of the current character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.
On this page:
Character Collection in Fortnite explained
A new Character Collection arrives at the beginning of every Fortnite season challenging you to track down every NPC on the island. New characters might arrive and others may leave as the season continues, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your Character Collection if you want to meet them all.
The Character Collection acts as a catalogue for the characters which appear across the Fortnite map. To add a character, you simply have to find and talk to them during a match since most of them act as vendors. If you attack them though, they will retaliate!
It’s also important to remember that certain characters in Chapter 3 Season 4 won’t appear in every match, so, to complete your collection, you’ll have to visit certain locations multiple times in different matches.
Character Collection list and locations in Fortnite
Below you’ll find all of the characters, along with their locations, which are currently in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Character Collection.
Just like previous seasons, a selection of the characters listed below will rotate their appearance between matches, which means, even if you’re in their current location, they might not be present. Such characters include Kit and the various Jonesys who live in Fort Jonesys.
We’ve put ‘Variant’ next to these characters in the table below, so you’ll know which ones to keep an eye out for.
|Name
|Location
|Bao Bros
|The Glow - west of Coney Crossroads
Within the vault
|Beach Bomber
|Coney Crossroads
Within the ice cream shop
|Blackheart
|Lustrous Lagoon
On the pirate ship
|Bunker Jonesy
|Variant
Fort Jonesy
In the southern end of this area near the camper
|Castaway Jonesy
|Variant
Fort Jonesy
In and around the south-eastern house
|Cryptic
|Rave Cave
On the blimp
|Evie
|Syndicate Shoals
The island off the coast east of Lustrous Lagoon
|Fishstick
|Sleepy Sound
In the restaurant
|Guaco
|Greasy Grove
In the restaurant
|Jonesy The First
|Variant
Forst Jonesy
Around the north-eastern building
|Kit
|Variant
In the small house near the coast directly west of the Reality Tree
|Kyle
|The Chop Shop
On the coast north of Logjam Junction
|Mancake
|Rocky Reels
Eastern side of area
|Maximillian
|On the floating platform north of The Glow and south of Shifty Shafts
|Meowscles
|Variant
In the small house near the coast directly west of the Reality Tree
|Panther
|Petrol station west of Shimmering Shrine and south-west of Herald's Sanctum
|Relaxed Fit Jonesy
|Variant
Fort Jonesy
In building with stairs in the north-eastern corner
|Rustler
|Shifty Shafts
Eastern side of the location
|Sabina
|The manor north-west of Sleepy Sounds
|Stash'd
|Chonker's Speedway
Building on the northern side of the racetrack
|Sunbird
|The temple north-east of Lustrous Lagoon
|The Underwriter
|Tilted Towers
On the top floor of the tallest tower in the middle of the area
Fortnite Character Collection badge reward explained
While completing the Character Collection for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 does result in a small reward, it’s sadly not Battle Pass XP. You will, however, earn a small amount of XP from talking to characters in matches.
Instead, you’ll receive a badge on your Legacy Page, which is accessed from the Careers tab in the game’s main hub. You can also look back on your Fortnite achievement from the beginning of Chapter 2 on this tab as well.
It’s currently possible to complete the Character Collection in Chapter 3 Season 4 and earn the badge, but it will take you a number of matches to find all of the characters.
Fortnite Character Collections in previous seasons
Fortnite is home to a host of characters - from original like The Scientist to characters hailing from different spheres of pop culture like Bula from Dragon Ball - and below you’ll find five of the Character Collections from seasons past:
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Character Collection
Five of the characters on this list weren’t present on the island anymore by the end of this season.
|Name
|Location
|Lil' Whip
|Currently unavailable
Coney Crossroads
Inside the ice cream shop
|Rustler
|Shifty Shafts
Patrolling around the east side of the location
|The Paradigm
|Seven Outpost
North-west of Logjam Lumberyard
|The Scientist
|Synapse Station
Inside main building
|The Origin
|Seven Outpost
North-east of The Daily Bugle
|The Visitor
|Currently unavailable
Launchpad
Largest island east of Sanctuary
|Sunbird
|Temple north-east of The Daily Bugle
|Guaco
|Greasy Grove
Inside remains of restaurant
|Mancake
|Rocky Reels
Walking around the location
|Bao Bros
|Condo Canyon
Inside restaurant
|The Imagined
|Currently unavailable
Seven Outpost
West of the Rave Cave
|Cuddle Team Leader
|Rave Cave
Atop the platform above the northern entrance to the Rave Cave
|Stash'd
|Chonker's Speedway
Inside garage
|Haven
|Loot Lake
Former IO base on the eastern coast
|Jonesy The First
|Variant
The Joneses
In the hut located in the north-eastern corner of this location
|Ludwig
|Variant
The Joneses
In the building located in the southeastern corner
|Bunker Jonesy
|Variant
The Joneses
Near the cavan on the southern edge of the location
|Mullet Marauder
|Variant
The Joneses
Upstairs in the building in the north-western corner of this location
|Metal Team Leader
|Variant
Shroom Chalet
Inside the building, on the top floor
|Cuddlepool
|Variant
Shroom Chalet
Walking outside the building
|Quackling
|Variant
Shroom Chalet
Inside the building, on the ground floor
|Kyle
|Logjam Lumberyard
Walking around the east side of this location
|Cryptic
|Rave Cave
Inside the Rave Cave, near the former IO buildings
|Fishstick
|Sleepy Sound
Inside restaurant
|The Foundation
|Currently unavailable
Seven Outpost
On the island south of the Launchpad and east of Sanctuary
|Meowscles
|In a cabin along the west coast in the Reality Falls forest
|The Order
|Currently unavailable
Seven Outpost
South of Condo Canyon
|Evie
|In the house on the island located on the eastern side of the island - east of The Daily Bugle
|Panther
|In the petrol station little shop north-west of Shuffled Shrines
|The Underwriter
|Tilted Towers
On the top floor of the tallest building
|Beach Bomber
|Coney Crossroads
Inside the ice cream shop
|Blackheart
|Lazy Lagoon
On the pirate ship
|Sabrina
|In the manor directly north of Shifty Shafts and north-west of Sleepy Sound
|Bula
|In a familiar training location
The small, middle, island east of The Foundation statue
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Character Collection
A number of these characters were added to this collection as the season progressed.
|Name
|Location
|The Origin
|The Sanctuary
Walking around the archway in the most northly part of this location
|The Imagined
|Variant
Three Seven Outposts near:
Chonker's Speedway
Command Cavern
The Daily Bugle
|The Visitor
|The Launchpad
The island directly north-east of Mighty Monument
|The Scientist
|Synapse Station
Walking around the largest building in this location
|Agent Jones
|Variant
Two Seven Outposts near:
Greasy Grove
Logjam Lumberyard
|The Foundation
|The Sanctuary
Walking around central area of this location
|Bunker Jonesy
|Variant
The Joneses:
Near a campervan in the south-west part of this area
|Ludwig
|Variant
The Joneses
Second floor of south-east building
|Brainiac
|Variant
The Joneses
Walking on the south-east corner of area along the tree line near the building containing Ludwig
|Mullet Marauder
|Variant
The Joneses
Upper floor of the gym in the north section of this area
|Jonesy The First
|Variant
The Joneses
Blue building in the northern part of this area
|Cuddle Team Leader
|Variant
Camp Cuddle
In the building wih the pink roof in the northern section of this area
|Metal Team Leader
|Variant
Camp Cuddle
In the cabin with the blue roof in the central area
|Cuddlepool
|Variant
Camp Cuddle
In the cabin with the red roof in the central area
|Quackling
|Variant
Camp Cuddle
In the cabin with the yellow roof in the central area
|Guaco
|Greasy Grove
In the attic of the house north of the tacos restaurant
|Lil Whip
|Coney Crossroads
In the attic of the house in the south-east corner of this location
|Bao Bros
|Tilted Towers
On one of the top floors of the building south of the football pitch
|Tomatohead
|Condo Canyon
On the second floor of the southernmost building in this location
|Doctor Strange
|The Daily Bugle
The ground floor of the main building
|Mancake
|Rocky Reels
In the building on the western side of this location
|Peely
|The Daily Bugle
On one of the top floors in the north-eastern building in this area
|Gunnar
|Must be attacked to be added to collection
Command Cavern
Inside the underground base - walking close to the water
|Huntmaster Saber
|Must be attacked to be added to collection
Command Cavern
On the IO Airship above this location
|Slone
|Must be attacked to be added to collection
The Fortress
Walking in and around the drill
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Character Collection
Some of these characters were added to the collection as the season progressed.
|Name
|Location
|The Visitor
|The Launchpad
The island directly north-east of The Foundation statue
|The Scientist
|Sanctuary
Often on the roof of a northern building
Can wander to other buildings
|Agent Jones
|Variant
Four Seven Outposts near:
Chonker's Speedway
Greasy Grove
Logjam Lumberyard
The Daily Bugle
|The Foundation
|Sanctuary
Patrolling the location
|Bunker Jonesy
|Variant
The Joneses
Near a campervan in the south-west part of this area
|Ludwig
|Variant
The Joneses
Second floor of south-east building
|Brainiac
|Variant
The Joneses
In the cell on the bottom floor of the green building
|Mullet Marauder
|Variant
The Joneses
Upper floor of the gym in the north section of this area
|Jonesy The First
|Variant
The Joneses
Blue building in the north section of this area
|Cuddle Team Leader
|Variant
Cuddle Camp
Log cabin in north section of camp
|Metal Team Leader
|Variant
Cuddle Camp
Near pink roofed cabin in northern area
|Cuddlepool
|Variant
Cuddle Camp
Building on north-west section before hill
|Quackling
|Variant
Cuddle Camp
Near collection of small cabins
|Guaco
|Variant
Greasy Grove tacos restaurant
|Lil' Whip
|Coney Crossroads ice cream shop
|Bao Bros
|Variant
Greasy Grove petrol station
|Tomatohead
|Variant
Greasy Grove outdoors shop
Tilted Towers
|Mancake
|Butter Barn - Landmark south of Rocky Reels
|Shanta
|South-east of Condo Canyon - very close to the coast
|Lt. John Llama
|Stable on southern side of the lake near Logjam Lumberyard
|Haven
|Lil' Shaftie - Landmark west of oasis in south-western corner of the map to the west of Chonker's Speedway
|Galactico
|Tilted Towers - Sport court in the northern part of the location
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Character Collection
It should be noted that this is the Character Collection from the start of the season as it changed over the course of Season 8.
|Name
|Image
|Location
|Baba Yaga
|Southwest of Sludgy Swamp (C;7)
|Fabio Sparklemane
|Apes Ski (E;8)
|Dark Jonesy
|Steamy Stacks (G;2)
|Kor
|Misty Meadows (F;7)
|Dusk
|West of Lazy Lake (E;6)
|Torin
|Northeast of The Aftermath (E;4)
|Kitbash
|Dirty Docks (C;5)
|Madcap
|East of Corny Crops (F;4)
|Penny
|West of Retail Row (G;6)
|Pitstop
|Boney Burbs (D;4)
|Charlotte
|Pleasant Park (D;3)
|Scuba Jonesy
|Southeast of Coral Castle (B;2)
|TBC
|TBC
|J.B. Chimpanski
|South of Catty Corner (G;7)
|Toona Fish
|Viking Vessel (B;5)
|The Brat
|Fork Knife Food Truck (F;5)
|TBC
|TBC
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Character Collection
|Name
|Image
|Location
|Abstrakt
|Retail Row (H;6)
|Human Bill
|Steamy Stacks (H;2)
|Giggiemon
|Lockie's Lighthouse (C;1)
|Sunny
|Believer Beach (B;3)
|Bunker Jonesy
|Southwest of Misty Meadows (E;8)
|Bushranger
|Risky Reels (E;4)
|Dreamflower
|Flopper Pond (C;5)
|Joey
|Dirty Docks (H;4)
|Hayseed
|Steel Farm (G;3)
|Marigold
|Lazy Lake (F;6)
|Maven
|Dinky Dish (F;2)
|Rick Sanchez
|Defiant Dish (E;6)
|Riot
|Yellow Steel Bridge (involves a fight) (F;7)
|Rook
|Dockside Dish (G;4)
|Special Forces
|*Redacted* - South of Catty Corner (G;7)
|Swamp Stalker
|South of Slurpy Swamp (C;7)
|Doctor Slone
|Corny Complex (involves a fight) (F;3)
|Zyg and Choppy
|South of the Aftermath (E;6)
|Kymera
|Coral Castle (B;2)
|Superman
|The Orchard (F;3)
|Armored Batman Zero
|Dirty Docks (H;4)
|Beast Boy
|Weeping Woods (C;6)
Good luck finding all of the characters in Chapter 3 Season 4!