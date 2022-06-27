If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fortnite and Dead by Daylight crossover plans found by fans

Stranger things have happened.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
A Fortnite llama.

Plans for a potential crossover between Fortnite and Dead by Daylight have been uncovered by fans.

Documentation detailing the proposed tie-in suggests Dead by Daylight survivor Meg Thomas will head to Epic Games' battle royale island as a skin.

In return, Fortnite's cheeky llama mascot will pop up in Dead by Daylight as a charm.

Watch on YouTube
Peace has arrived on the Fortnite island, for now.

For now, there's no official word on when this crossover might become reality (around Halloween time, perhaps?) or indeed if it made it through the planning stages.

Reliable Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey posted documentation detailing the plans, which are said to date from March this year.

A further component to this leak is detail that Netflix and Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour are said to be once again discussing Stranger Things content.

A recent antagonist from Stranger Things is said to be planned to appear in Dead by Daylight later this year, alongside previous, returning Stranger Things content.

This season, Fortnite's post-war summer vibes are being interupted by the increasingly-disruptive spread of a reality-warping tree and its roots. If you're exploring this storyline via Fortnite's Vibin' quests, Eurogamer has you covered.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch