Fortnite and Dead by Daylight crossover plans found by fans

Fortnite and Dead by Daylight crossover plans found by fansStranger things have happened.
Plans for a potential crossover between Fortnite and Dead by Daylight have been uncovered by fans.
Documentation detailing the proposed tie-in suggests Dead by Daylight survivor Meg Thomas will head to Epic Games' battle royale island as a skin.
In return, Fortnite's cheeky llama mascot will pop up in Dead by Daylight as a charm.
For now, there's no official word on when this crossover might become reality (around Halloween time, perhaps?) or indeed if it made it through the planning stages.
Reliable Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey posted documentation detailing the plans, which are said to date from March this year.
📢 Dead by Daylight x Fortnite— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 26, 2022
Recently it's been brought to my attention that the team at Behaviour (Creators of DBD) have been discussing propositions for a Fortnite x DBD Collab.
In DBD you'd be able to get a Llama Charm & in Fortnite we'd see a Meg Thomas Skin.
/1 pic.twitter.com/boSSsOaajE
A further component to this leak is detail that Netflix and Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour are said to be once again discussing Stranger Things content.
A recent antagonist from Stranger Things is said to be planned to appear in Dead by Daylight later this year, alongside previous, returning Stranger Things content.This season, Fortnite's post-war summer vibes are being interupted by the increasingly-disruptive spread of a reality-warping tree and its roots. If you're exploring this storyline via Fortnite's Vibin' quests, Eurogamer has you covered.
