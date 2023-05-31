Former God of War art director joins Halo veteran's new Netflix project

Raf Grassetti, who departed Sony's Santa Monica Studio earlier this month after serving as art direcor on the acclaimed God of War Ragnarök, has joined Netflix Games to work with former Halo Infinite creative head Joseph Staten on a still-unnamed new AAA project.

Grassetti joined Santa Monica Studio in 2013, following stints at BioWare as a character artist and at PlayStation as an art supervisor on a number of first-party games, eventually moving to a principal artist role on 2018's God of War and, later, art director on its acclaimed sequel.

Grassetti confirmed his departure from Santa Monica Studio earlier this month, promising to reveal his next role soon. That day has now arrived, with Grassetti announcing he's joined Netflix Games to work on a new AAA title alongside Staten (who left Microsoft in April), former Overwatch executive producer Chacko Sonny, and ex-Coalition technical director Jerry Edsall.

To date, Netflix said very little about the project Grassetti and co. are working on, only confirming it to be a "AAA multiplatform" game. That, though, is still a notable admission given it suggests the streaming service is now ready to expand its games industry presence considerably beyond the mobile market its focused on so far.

Away from its mysterious AAA multiplatform title, Netflix continues to vigorously pursue its video game plans. In March, the company announced it currently had 70 titles in the works - 16 from its growing line-up of internal studios - with 40 of those due to release this year.