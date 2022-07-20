Finally! FIFA 23 on PC is the same as PS5 and Xbox Series X and S

EA is finally bringing FIFA on PC in-line with the current-gen versions.

The PC version of FIFA 23 is the same as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and Google Stadia versions, EA confirmed today.

That means FIFA 23 on PC benefits from all the new HyperMotion 2 (yes, FIFA features have sequels now) gameplay, new animations and graphics improvements.

Watch on YouTube FIFA 23 reveal trailer.

EA has faced a backlash from PC gamers in recent years. With last year's game, FIFA 22, the PC version as well as the PS4 and Xbox One versions (and Nintendo Switch, of course) missed out on what EA called "HyperMotion" gameplay. This combines machine learning with 11v11 motion capture to improve how players move during a match.

In 2020, EA told Eurogamer FIFA 21 on PC did not get next-gen features in order to keep the game's minimum specs down.

Executive producer Aaron McHardy said EA took the decision to keep the PC minimum specs down "so that we can open the doors and be inclusive to everybody who wants to play FIFA”.

"When we looked at what generation to put the PC game on, we looked at our fans and what capabilities they had with the hardware they have," McHardy said.

"And we have that information to understand what the power of the PCs out there in the world are. And when we looked at that, in order to run the gen five game, our min spec would have been at a spot that would have left a lot of people out in the cold not being able to play the game.

"So we made the choice to keep the PC version of the game on the gen four version of FIFA so that we can open the doors and be inclusive to everybody who wants to play FIFA."

Back in June 2020, when it emerged EA had decided to make FIFA 21 on PC the same as the PS4 and Xbox One version without explanation, we speculated it was a business decision based on likely data that suggested the bulk of PC FIFA users were probably playing on an old, or medium-power PC, and the need to prioritise development resources.

FIFA on PC lagged behind the console versions when it came to features and even the game engine itself during the early years of the last decade. It wasn't until the release of FIFA 15 in 2014 that the PC version used all the EA Sports Ignite engine bells and whistles that were present on PS4 and Xbox One.

Even before then, for a number of years the PC version of the massive-selling series lacked the features found in the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions, although parity was achieved with FIFA 12. Now, of course, all versions of FIFA use the Frostbite engine.

Now, finally, PC has caught up with PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. And, in related news, FIFA 23 has crossplay between current-gen consoles, PC and Stadia - although only in 1v1 modes.