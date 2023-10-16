Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Vincent Valentine will be played by Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer has confirmed he's the voice actor behind Vincent Valentine in Square Enix's forthcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Mercer is known for his part in D&D show Critical Role, as well as voicing countless video game characters: from Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom, to McCree in Overwatch, Yusuke in Persona 5, the player character in Destiny 2, Goro Majima in Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and plenty more. In fact, he was already in Final Fantasy 7 Remake playing multiple additional voices.

Mercer made the announcement at New York Comic Con where he hosted a panel of actors from the game: Cody Christian (Cloud Strife), John Eric Bentley (Barret Wallace), Britt Baron (Tifa Lockhart), Max Mittelman (Red XIII) and Suzie Yeung (Yuffie Kisaragi).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date announce trailerWatch on YouTube

It was widely rumoured, then, that Mercer would also be in the game, but now we know for sure he'll be playing everyone's favourite moody vampire.

Vincent was seen in the latest trailer for the game and gives a brief line, but at the panel Mercer gave a little more. You can watch the full panel over on our sister site Popverse.

After the announcement, Mercer posted on X (formerly Twitter): "A year of dreams culminates with this one. No game has had the impact on me quite like FF7 did, and to be a part of it, let alone one of my favourite characters, is an honour beyond words.

A year of dreams culminates with this one. No game has had the impact on me quite like FF7 did, and to be a part of it, let alone one of my favorite characters, is an honor beyond words.



Thank you all for the energy: https://t.co/MraC4WQZ6Z https://t.co/XlQd6S6arA — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 14, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's been confirmed, however, that Vincent won't be playable in the game. Instead, he'll join the party at specific points like Red XIII did in the previous game.

I got to play Rebirth a few weeks back and loved it, describing it as "Remake supercharged". You can check out more thoughts in my Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preview.