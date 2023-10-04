Square Enix clarifies pronunciation of Cait Sith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Square Enix has clarified the correct pronunciation of Final Fantasy 7 character Cait Sith.

Revealed as playable in the latest trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, players have been debating how to say the name correctly for years.

Wonder no more: it's officially "Kate Sihth".

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date announce trailer

Based on the spelling, that may already be obvious to you. I'll admit that for years I've pronounced it "Kate Sith", like the evil Jedi.

Some players, though, have pronounced it "Ket Shee". The character design originates from the Gaelic Cat-sìth, a spectral cat in folklore that haunts the Scottish Highlands.

As a result, some players believe this official pronunciation is erasing the origins of the character. Square Enix's announcement is perhaps causing more confusion than intended. I also feel silly for mispronouncing it for all these years, though it turns out I wasn't.

pic.twitter.com/6006A4ajen — ⚡Xe⚡ (@xEzNaFF) October 3, 2023

This is one of the rare times Irish and Scottish Twitter are gonna combine to form Gaelic Twitter and believe me you don't want to be on the receiving end of that. https://t.co/FVPBPZdZHJ — Sean Seanson (@SeanSeansonYT) October 3, 2023

Okay it's kind of wild to take a mythological creature from another culture and then tell people that the official way to pronounce it is not at all how that culture pronounces it https://t.co/lZsHrXgMtH — Jess Howard (@awildjessichu) October 3, 2023

This is a real language that they've decided to completely ignore the rules of for the convenience of English speakers. Even the Japanese version of his name is consistent with the true Gaelic pronunciation.



This is an objectively horrible decision. https://t.co/710A1CCUDv — Ari/アリ 🔞 (@Chocopup_) October 3, 2023

Very disappointing and almost certainly a choice made by an American. This is an actual irish/Scots Gaelic term that has a correct pronunciation and its not this. The Japanese pronunciation is already close to it, AND Cait sith has a scottish accent in the English dub. Wild. https://t.co/wlyPPiStqr — Andy.『no.notnow』🇮🇪🇯🇵 (@AndyKavna) October 3, 2023

In Scottish folklore, the cait sith (faerie cats) were believed to haunt funerals and steal the deceased's soul. During one tale, however, a funeral procession of cats is seen carrying a coffin topped with a little crown. This is why Final Fantasy VII's Cait Sith wears one. pic.twitter.com/dlTizE4F9W — M. J. Gallagher (FFVII mythology) (@FFVIINovels) October 4, 2023

Today I learned a dying language and it's existence was attached to the pronunciation of Cait Sith.. When for the past near 20 years, I assumed it was just folks poking fun, thinking it closer to how some JP names have weird pronunciations. I was surprised to say the least. https://t.co/KwHuYJWayi — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) October 3, 2023

And this is always a problem with remakes, especially when they go from text only to voices. Cait Sith is just the latest.

Remake had fans debating if Mako was "Mah-ko" or "May-ko". I've always been a "May-ko" guy (even if it's wrong) and it's hard to hear differently. For the record, I originally pronounced Yuffie as "Yuff-ie" rather than "Yoo-fie".

Maybe for you Tidus is "Tee-dus", or maybe it's "Tie-dus". And when Clive shouts "Come to me Ifrit!" in Final Fantasy 16, maybe you expected "If-rit" or "Eef-rit" rather than "If-reet".

Regardless of how you pronounce the name, Cait Sith will be playable in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth with moves like Kitty Wallop and Lucky Roll. However, everyone's favourite vampire Vincent won't be playable - instead he'll be an accompanying character like Red XIII in Remake, as reported by IGN.

I got to play Rebirth a couple of weeks back and described it as "Remake supercharged".