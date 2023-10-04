If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Square Enix clarifies pronunciation of Cait Sith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Fans say decision erases Gaelic origins.

Close up of Cait Sith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Image credit: Square Enix
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Square Enix has clarified the correct pronunciation of Final Fantasy 7 character Cait Sith.

Revealed as playable in the latest trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, players have been debating how to say the name correctly for years.

Wonder no more: it's officially "Kate Sihth".

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date announce trailerWatch on YouTube

Based on the spelling, that may already be obvious to you. I'll admit that for years I've pronounced it "Kate Sith", like the evil Jedi.

Some players, though, have pronounced it "Ket Shee". The character design originates from the Gaelic Cat-sìth, a spectral cat in folklore that haunts the Scottish Highlands.

As a result, some players believe this official pronunciation is erasing the origins of the character. Square Enix's announcement is perhaps causing more confusion than intended. I also feel silly for mispronouncing it for all these years, though it turns out I wasn't.

And this is always a problem with remakes, especially when they go from text only to voices. Cait Sith is just the latest.

Remake had fans debating if Mako was "Mah-ko" or "May-ko". I've always been a "May-ko" guy (even if it's wrong) and it's hard to hear differently. For the record, I originally pronounced Yuffie as "Yuff-ie" rather than "Yoo-fie".

Maybe for you Tidus is "Tee-dus", or maybe it's "Tie-dus". And when Clive shouts "Come to me Ifrit!" in Final Fantasy 16, maybe you expected "If-rit" or "Eef-rit" rather than "If-reet".

Regardless of how you pronounce the name, Cait Sith will be playable in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth with moves like Kitty Wallop and Lucky Roll. However, everyone's favourite vampire Vincent won't be playable - instead he'll be an accompanying character like Red XIII in Remake, as reported by IGN.

I got to play Rebirth a couple of weeks back and described it as "Remake supercharged".

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch