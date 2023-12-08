Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a new theme song by Nobuo Uematsu

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has an all-new theme song written by series composer Nobuo Uematsu.

The song was performed at The Game Awards along with new footage of the game, though below is the official trailer with even more footage - most importantly including a look at the chainsmoking Cid, as well as summons Titan, Bahamut Arisen, and Phoenix for the first time.

There's also lots of Zack, a better look at the Gold Saucer, and nods to familiar scenes from the game - including that moment.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Theme Song Announcement Trailer

The song itself, "No Promises To Keep", is a beautiful ballad seemingly sung by Aerith, but actually sung by Loren Allred who sang "Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman.

Over on the Square Enix blog there are more fresh details. For instance, the theatre show Loveless referenced in prequel Crisis Core will be performed in the Gold Saucer's Golden Theatre - it looks like this new song is part of that show.

It also shows Dyne and Dio, familiar to fans of the original, and some new synergy attacks.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out 29th February 2024. You can check out a recap video of Remake now in advance.