Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail won't release until the end of June so you can play the Elden Ring DLC

Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail will release in full on 2nd July, 2024 – the early access will drop one week prior on 28th June – so both you and the Dawntrail development team has "one week" to get through Elden Ring's eagerly anticipated DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree.

Talking at PAX East this weekend, producer/director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida teased that the team had hoped to open in early access a week earlier but then… "Elden Ring DLC…"

FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL Teaser Trailer Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail trailer.

"We figured everyone would be interested in playing the Elden Ring DLC," Yoshi-P said, and then held up one finger. "I'll give you one week!"

"I'll give you one week to enjoy the Elden Ring DLC and then just go into your summer vacation into Dawntrail.

"I just want to make it clear, [the release date] is not because I want to play Elden Ring DLC and then play Dawntrail," he added, laughing. "Although I am looking forward to it."

Pre-orders will open later this week, on Tuesday 26th March, 2024, 9am UK time and those that do pre-order will get a set of in-game Azeyma's earrings and a wind-up Zidane minion. Yoshi-P also took an adoring audience through what's coming in the Collector's Edition, too.

Dawntrail will follow Endwalker, which was so popular on release the game was taken down from sale. The new expansion features a whole host of returning characters and a tropical, sea-faring setting seemingly inspired by South America.

Indeed, Yoshida described it as "the very best summer vacation" for Warriors of Light and quite the change from Endwalker.