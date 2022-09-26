Fan uses Super Mario Maker 2 to make a full "classic" Mario

A Mario fan has used Super Mario Maker 2 to create a whole game inspired by the classic Mario games.

Twitter user MetroidMike64 spent seven years working on his Super World, which he has unofficially named Super Mario Bros. 5, and uploaded the finished product online yesterday.

MetroidMike64 began creating levels in 2015 using Super Mario Maker on the Wii U, and had always intended for them to be part of a larger game.

A tool to link all of his levels together didn't exist in the original game, so when the World Maker mode was added to Super Mario Maker 2 in 2020, his "dream became a reality".

Levels created in Super Mario Maker were "painstakingly imported" block-for-block from MetroidMike64's Wii U. The final game contains 40 courses across eight worlds, using levels from Super Mario World, Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros. 3.

Yeah. Creating courses with the intention that "this'll be my level 3-4" type of stuff. I didn't want those SMM1 courses to go to waste so I painstakingly imported them block-for-block from my Wii U to my Switch. When the World Creator updated dropped, my dream became a reality. pic.twitter.com/vMhZwD8bYv — Metroid Mike 64 (@MetroidMike64) September 25, 2022

MetroidMike64's intent was to create a game that "plays as if Nintendo created it themselves", taking heavy inspiration from the NES and SNES era of 2D Mario games.

The gameplay is all classic Mario. I'm not trying to troll you or purposely try to kill you, I'm trying to provide you with something Nintendo should've done already, make a full Mario game within Super Mario Maker 2, that's fun as heck! pic.twitter.com/EXCiPtvsPp — Metroid Mike 64 (@MetroidMike64) September 25, 2022

Colorful and interesting world maps featuring branching paths in 6 of the 8 worlds. pic.twitter.com/YdJ6yVdb2k — Metroid Mike 64 (@MetroidMike64) September 25, 2022

If you've got a copy of Super Mario Maker 2 lying around and want to try MetroidMike64's Super World, the Maker ID is 0G9-XN4-FNF.