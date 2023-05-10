If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

European Commission reportedly set to approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal

As soon as next week.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

The European Commission - the EU's antitrust regulator - is reportedly set to approve Microsoft's proposed Activision Blizzard deal.

According to Reuters, the regulator is set to approve the deal sometime next week. Sources familiar with the matter said 15th May (next Monday) is the likeliest date for this, however the EC's own deadline for its decision on Microsoft's proposed deal is still set for 22nd May.

The regulator had previously announced a provisional deadline of 25th April for its decision on the potential takeover, but that date shifted to May after Microsoft submitted remedies in its efforts to gain approval from regulatory bodies.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: After Redfall's launch woes, where next for Xbox?

The EC's reported and imminent approval of this deal comes two weeks after the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) dramatically blocked Microsoft's proposed takeover of Activision Blizzard, citing concerns over the deal's proposed impact on the cloud gaming sector.

In its final report, the CMA said Microsoft's ownership of Activision Blizzard risked "stifling competition in this growing market". In response, Microsoft has said it will appeal.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has continued to make agreements with multiple companies such as cloud gaming platform Nware.

This partnership with Nware is Microsoft's latest signed agreement to, what it says, bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to more people. Over the recent months, it has made similar agreements with Nintendo, Steam, Nvidia, Boosteroid, Ubitus and EE.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022), First person and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch