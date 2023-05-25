If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Newscast: PlayStation Showcase saw Sony fumble its first-party future plans

Miles to go.

Spider-Man with robo-arms leaps towards an enemy on a darkened night.
Marvel / Sony
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-chief
Published on

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss Sony's PlayStation Showcase event, and offer our thoughts on everything that was shown - and not shown - last night.

We got an extended look at Spider-Man 2, and announcements of the much-rumoured Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, Bungie's next game Marathon, Haven's first title Fairgame$, and something called Concord. Actual gameplay and firm release dates were thin on the ground, however. And many of the games shown during PlayStation's event will also be available on Xbox.

Was this a good games event, even if it wasn't a great PlayStation one? How do we feel about Sony's game roadmap now? Joining me to discuss all of that and much more are Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: PlayStation Showcase saw Sony fumble its first-party future plans.
Prefer to listen elsewhere? Find us on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Audible and Spotify.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch