Eurogamer Newscast: Will Konami succeed bringing Silent Hill back from the dead?

Mist oppurtunity.
Tom Phillips
This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we're chewing over last night's Silent Hill: Transmission broadcast, and Konami's big plans to relaunch its survival horror brand.

Silent Hill has lain dormant ever since Konami cancelled Silent Hills and unreleased Hideo Kojima's PT demo. The question is, will anything announced last night live up to that? There was plenty on offer - a remake, a new game, several spin-offs and a movie - from an array of developers. Still, it often felt like we were seeing little in the way of concrete details - release dates and actual gameplay footage.

Will Konami's sudden onslaught of Silent Hill bring about a fresh start for the series? Tom Phillips, Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy discuss.

Prefer to listen elsewhere? Find us on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Audible and Spotify.

