Elden Ring's Crumbling Farum Azula forged in Halo Infinite

An elite recreation.

Ed Nightingale
Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Elden Ring's Crumbling Farum Azula has been recreated in Halo Infinite's Forge mode.

The late-game area features decaying ruins floating in the sky among tornados and is the home to a number of iconic boss fights.

Now, instead of dragons, you can find Spartans engaging in shootouts between the crumbling stones.

Details of the map are available on Halo Waypoint, with the description: "The ruins of a once great civilization crumble in the storm beyond time".

Rebs Gaming also shared a video of the map on Twitter. It's incredibly accurate and will be all too familiar for those who have completed Elden Ring.

Halo Infinite's Forge mode launched back in November and soon after the iconic Blood Gulch map was available.

And Elden Ring isn't the only other game to be recreated, following the likes of PT, Call of Duty, Fallout, and even Zelda's Kokiri Forest.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

