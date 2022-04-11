Elden Ring basics for everything you need to know

Elden Ring has been out a month, but From Software's latest still "welcomes" hordes of newcomers every day. And while Eurogamer has a world class beginner's guide to Elden Ring in written form, sometimes a video is just what you need.

The video above, expertly put together by Aoife from the Eurogamer YouTube team, runs through the most basic systems that aren't obvious in-game. Aoife covers everything from attributes to levelling, weapon scaling to equipment loads, magic use and even invincibility frames.

The video also includes valuable information on Spirit Summons, the HUD, flasks, item crafting and more. It's a wonderful starting point for your adventure in Elden Ring!

Oh, and if you're wondering what all the fuss is about, check out Aoife's Elden Ring review.