If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elden Ring basics for everything you need to know

It’s a kind of magic.
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
Video by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Elden Ring has been out a month, but From Software's latest still "welcomes" hordes of newcomers every day. And while Eurogamer has a world class beginner's guide to Elden Ring in written form, sometimes a video is just what you need.

The video above, expertly put together by Aoife from the Eurogamer YouTube team, runs through the most basic systems that aren't obvious in-game. Aoife covers everything from attributes to levelling, weapon scaling to equipment loads, magic use and even invincibility frames.

The video also includes valuable information on Spirit Summons, the HUD, flasks, item crafting and more. It's a wonderful starting point for your adventure in Elden Ring!

Oh, and if you're wondering what all the fuss is about, check out Aoife's Elden Ring review.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

More Videos

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch