EA's Dead Space remake getting first official gameplay reveal tomorrow

With just a few months to go until the release of EA Motive's intriguing Dead Space remake, the developer has confirmed it'll be giving the spruced-up sci-fi horror its first proper gameplay reveal tomorrow, 4th October.

Announced last July, the Dead Space remake is a ground-up reworking of Visceral Games' much-loved 2008 original, once again putting players in the role of engineer Isaac Clarke as they journey through the Necromorph-infested mining ship USG Ishimura. This time, though, EA Motive is attempting to bolster the fear factor on modern systems with enhanced audio and visuals, alongside other tweaks including improved story, characters, and game mechanics.

Since confirming a Dead Space remake was in the works last year, EA Motive has been unusually open about its development process, detailing the project's progress in a series of livestreams focusing on gameplay changes, audio, and art.

Watch on YouTube Dead Space - Official Teaser Trailer.

One thing we've yet to see, however, is footage of how those individual elements will come together from a gameplay perspective - but that will change tomorrow, 4th October, when EA gives Dead Space fans a first proper look at the remake in action. As detailed in a post to Twitter, the official gameplay trailer will go live on YouTube at 4pm in the UK/8am PT.

EA's Dead Space remake launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 27th January 2023.