Early access RPG Enshrouded passes million player milestone

Co-op survival action RPG Enshrouded has welcomed over a million players since its release in early access last week.

Sharing the news, developer Keen Games said it was "completely blown away" by the game's reception in just four short days.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank all our players," it wrote in a statement shared with Eurogamer to accompany this milestone.

The Enshrouded team continued to state this is "just the beginning" for the game, with plenty still to come in the future. "We are looking forward to continuing the development of the game with your support, aiming to make Enshrouded the best game it can be," the studio wrote.

"Once again, a heartfelt thank you to everyone!"

Eurogamer contributor Emma Kent has been hands-on with the game, and while she believes there is "a decent world to explore here" and that - from a technical level - Enshrouded is "pretty impressive", she also felt the developer has played it a tad too safe with this release.

Image credit: Keen Games GmbH

"As a melting pot of different genre influences, Enshrouded is certainly an ambitious project in terms of scope, made all the more impressive by the fact it's still only in Early Access. Yet after 27 hours with Enshrouded in its current form, I've found that my initial excitement for the game has waned," she wrote in Eurogamer's Enshrouded preview.

"I'm now struggling to find the motivation to continue - and despite all the flashing quest markers on the map, I'm feeling a little directionless within its world. There are several factors contributing to this sense of ennui, but I think I've boiled it down to one defining reason: Enshrouded simply feels too safe."

All that being said, if you are on the lookout for a more relaxed take on the survival genre, Enshrouded may well be just the game for you. As Emma wrote in her piece, "you'd be hard pressed to find one that's more serene".

For more on the game, be sure to check out Eurogamer's guides. Here is one that will help you craft the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded to get you going.