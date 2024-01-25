Shroud Wood in Enshrouded is required to craft a lot of essential tools at the beginning of the game, including the Fell Axe, Glider, and Grappling Hook.

Enshrouded doesn't tell you where to get any of its many resources, so we've quickly explained how to get Shroud Wood below, along with some tips and the best location to farm Shroud Wood at the beginning of the game.

It's worth keeping in mind that materials respawn after a short while in-game, or sometimes after restarting the game, which means you can farm Shroud Wood at specific locations no matter how far you are in the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Enshrouded - Release Date Announcement Trailer.Watch on YouTube

How to get Shroud Wood in Enshrouded

You need to cut trees inside Shroud areas to get Shroud Wood in Enshrouded. These are the misty, obscured areas that display a timer at the top of the screen when you enter them. Shroud areas are also displayed as blue fog on the map.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

As you only have a limited amount of time in Shrouds before you're in trouble (five minutes at the beginning) and you can't fast travel inside a Shroud, we recommend sticking as close as you can to the entrance while farming wood so you can quickly make a break for it when you see the countdown getting low.

The best place to farm Shroud Wood at the beginning of Enshrouded is on the west side of Braelyn Bridge, which you'll naturally find on your way to rescue the blacksmith.

This is the easiest way to farm Shroud Wood at the beginning of Enshrouded. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

While you can hit trees with your bare fists, it's a lot faster to use an Axe. You can craft an axe with:

Twigs x4

Stone x1

String x1

The Shroud Wood isn't added to your inventory automatically, so make sure you pick it up from the ground after destroying a tree.

If you want to spend longer in Shroud areas to farm for things like Shroud Wood then we recommend investing in the green survivability part of the skill tree so you can unlock the Inner Fires and Relentless Flame skills. These are passive abilities that grant you extra time inside Shrouds.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Lastly, remember that trees and other destructible objects reset when you quit to the main menu and reload your save, so you can use this trick to farm Shroud Wood if you like. Or, you can wait a few days in-game for it to respawn naturally.

Good luck in the Shroud! For more help crafting, check out or page on how to get Metal Scraps.