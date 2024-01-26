The Grappling Hook in Enshrouded is an essential piece of equipment that allows you to traverse more of the map and unlock key areas, including Vaults.

You can also get an upgraded Grappling Hook to better explore Enshrouded, so to help you get these handy tools as soon as possible, we've detailed how to get the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded below, and how to get the Improved Grappling Hook.

For help with crafting, check out our pages on how to get Metal Scraps and how to get Shroud Wood.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Enshrouded - Release Date Announcement Trailer.Watch on YouTube

How to get the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

First of all, you have to craft a Workbench to get the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded. To craft a Workbench you need:

String x3

Wood Logs x8

String can be crafted with x3 Plant Fiber, found in chests, or picked up as loot in settlements and ruins (make sure to smash the pots and boxes here for the chance to get more String).

Once you've placed a Workbench in your camp, select it and then pick the Grappling Hook. To craft the Grappling Hook at a Workbench you need:

Metal Scraps x4

String x7

Shroud Spores x10

Metal Scraps are found in loot after killing Scavenger enemies, destroying objects with metal in them, in chests, and tend to be on workbenches in abandoned settlements and ruins. Try destroying white boxes for the best chance to get Metal Scraps.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

The best way to get Shroud Spores is by killing humanoid enemies in the Shroud - the ones with blue eyes and a skeleton-like body. They usually carry a sword and shield and drop two Shroud Spores each.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Now that you've made the Grappling Hook, it's time to put it into action!

How to use the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

You can only use the Grappling Hook at special points in the environment, or if you craft Pull Anchors and Swing Anchors at your base.

While out exploring, keep an eye out for shiny metallic anchors in the environment - these are the special points you can use your Grappling Hook on to swing over gaps, like the ones found on Braelyn Bridge near the beginning of the game. Then, simply press the button that appears when you're close enough to the anchor to use the Grappling Hook and swing across ('E' on the keyboard, or 'Y' with an Xbox Controller).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Make sure you manually equip the Grappling Hook on your character in the pause menu, as you won't be able to use it if it's just in your inventory. You can also assign the Grappling Hook to your hotbar and it will automatically equip it on your character.

How to get the Improved Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

Go get the recipe for the Improved Grappling Hook you first need to find the carpenter at the Anceint Vault - Carpenter landmark, which is found directly east from your starting base.

Once you've found him, use the Summoning Staff to place the carpenter at your home base, unequip the regular Grappling Hook from your character, then talk to the carpenter to make the Improved Grappling Hook with:

Shroud Core x1

Shroud Liquid x2

Shroud Spores x3

Shroud Cores can be crafted at the alchemist with x10 Shroud Spores and x10 Shroud Liquid, or found as loot after killing Wraith enemies inside Shroud areas, who tend to wander around Elixir Wells.

Shroud Liquid is obtained from cutting down the large mushroom-like objects in Shroud areas, or searching the eggs growing on the ground in Shroud areas.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Hope you enjoy using the Grappling Hook!