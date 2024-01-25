Metal Scraps in Enshrouded are an essential resource required to make a lot of useful items and facilities, including weapons, armour, and lockpicks.

It's not very clear at the beginning where to find resources in Enshrouded, so we've detailed how to get Metal Scraps below so you can craft to your heart's content.

It's worth keeping in mind that materials and enemies respawn after a short while in-game, or sometimes after restarting the game, which means you can farm Metal Scraps at specific locations.

How to get Metal Scraps in Enshrouded

Here's all the ways we've come across so far for how to get Metal Scraps in Enshrouded:

Loot Scavenger enemies.

Destroy objects containing metal.

Loot from ruins and abandoned settlements.

Open chests.

Chests don't often have Metal Scraps, but they're worth opening just in case they do, and for the other loot you can get from them. We recommend taking a few lockpicks with you so you can open the rarer chests - but you need to find some Metal Scraps first to make lockpicks.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

You can also have a look around the workbenches in abandoned settlements and ruins to usually find a few pieces of Scrap Metal to loot, but the best ways to get Metal Scraps are to loot Scavenger enemies and destroy objects with metal in them.

How to get Metal Scraps by looting Scavengers in Enshrouded

Scavengers are human enemies who usually wear big spiky helmets or a hood and almost always drop Metal Scraps when killed. The enemies you come across while searching for the Blacksmith are scavengers, so make sure to loot them while you're in the area!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

The easiest place to farm Metal Scraps from Scavengers in the beginning of Enshrouded is the small settlement called Rookmore, which is just west of Braelyn Bridge. You can't cross the bridge until you get a Grappling Hook, so head into the Shroud below and then walk west to find Rookmore.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

We recommend unlocking the Sneak Attack skill so you can sneak up on the Scavengers and stealthily take them down, or to pick them off from afar with a bow. That said, the Scavengers at Rookmore are pretty low level, so they're not much trouble to kill in melee combat - just don't let them gang up on you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Chests, destructible objects, and enemies sometimes reset when you quit to the main menu and reload your save, so you can use this trick to farm Metal Scraps at Rookmore if you need lots of them. Or, you can wait a few days in-game for things to respawn naturally.

How to get Metal Scraps by destroying objects containing metal in Enshrouded

Another great way to find Metal Scraps in Enshrouded is to destroy objects that contain metal, as they often drop Metal Scraps as loot. Some objects like bags and pots only have a chance to drop it, but the big white boxes you find in settlements almost always drop Metal Scraps.

These white boxes are the best source of Metal Scraps we've found so far. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

We found these white boxes in the beginning of Enshrouded at Longkeep and the place you rescue the blacksmith from, but any ruins and settlements should have plenty of objects to destroy and potentially get Metal Scraps from.

Remember that you can reload your save to sometimes force destructible objects, chests, and enemies to reload instantly if you need to farm a lot of Metal Scraps, or you can wait a few days in-game for them to respawn naturally.

All the best hunting for Metal Scraps in Enshrouded!