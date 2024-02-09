How to build and all building blocks in Enshrouded listed

Enshrouded boasts a nifty building system that allows you to construct anything from a cosy hobbit hole to a magnificent fortress.

Beyond just looking pretty, your base plays an important role in your adventures across Embervale: this is where you can craft food, weapons, and armour before setting out on expeditions. Relaxing in your home also gives you a Rested buff, which is helpful in combat.

To help you build the Enshrouded castle of your dreams, we've compiled a list of useful building tricks to get you started. Below you will find information on how to craft Enshrouded's many different Building Blocks - and even a tip on how to terraform without using a pickaxe.

How to build in Enshrouded Base-building is a fundamental part of Enshrouded's gameplay: your house is where you rest, process materials and make weapons. Certain NPCs, such as the Carpenter, require shelters to be built around them before you can craft certain items. For this reason, one of Enshrouded's first quests tasks you with building a base. Your first step will be crafting a Flame Altar. This is a placeable item that creates a protected zone where you can build a base. A Flame Altar requires x5 Stone to make, and can be made in the manual crafting menu under 'essentials'. Once the Flame Altar has been crafted, put it in your hotbar to place it on the ground. Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games The next step is to make a Workbench. This requires x3 String and x8 Wood Logs, and can also be made in the manual crafting menu. Once crafted, put the Workbench in your hotbar to place it on the ground. With your Flame Altar and Workbench now placed, the next step is to make a Construction Hammer. This can be crafted at the Workbench, and requires only x1 Stone. Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Before you can start building, you will first need to craft some Building Blocks. Enshrouded requires players to convert raw materials into blocks before they can be placed as buildings. These are usually crafted at the Workbench. For example, x2 Stone can be converted into x100 Rough Stone Blocks. You will need to use the same method to craft Roof Blocks. For a full list of all the Building Blocks and their crafting recipes, check out our section on Building Blocks below. Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Now that you've crafted a Construction Hammer and Building Blocks, you are ready to start building. Equip the hammer and use it to enter the building menu by pressing the Tab key. From here you can cycle through different building shapes using ALT + scroll, and different materials using CTRL + scroll. You can also rotate build pieces by pressing R, or delete building sections using right click. There is also an option to toggle 'snapping' on or off. If you want pieces to align easily and look neat, then keep the snapping option on. If you want to create more complicated buildings, you can turn off snapping, giving you greater flexibility in where you can place build pieces, and allowing you to merge structures into one another. Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games We recommend that you start your building project by placing some foundation blocks, as this will provide a flat base layer, and help you map out the design of your base. To create fine details on your buildings, you can also place blocks individually. To do this, cycle up to the highest tab in the building menu, and select a 1x1 single wall block. Alternatively, you can put your chosen Building Block in your hotbar, and then 'use' the block to place a 1x1 brick. Remember you can also use the building system to delete individual blocks using right-click. Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

How to expand your base in Enshrouded If you want to extend your building area, you will need to upgrade your Flame Altar. This expands your building area both horizontally and vertically, allowing you to build both lofty towers and sprawling towns. To upgrade your Flame Altar, you will need to feed it materials, with the first upgrade requiring x1 Shroud Core. Shroud Cores can be scavenged from enemies within Shrouded areas, or crafted by the Alchemist for x10 Shroud Spores and x10 Shroud Liquid. Later Flame Altar upgrades will require your world to have a higher Flame Level. This can also be upgraded at your Flame Altar, in a separate tab called 'Strengthen the Flame' that lists required materials. Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games The highest possible upgrade level for your Flame Altar is Level 4. Here are the materials required to upgrade the size of your Flame Altar: Flame Altar Level 2: x1 Shroud Core

Flame Altar Level 3: x5 Shroud Core, Flame Level 2

Flame Altar Level 4: x10 Shroud Core, Flame Level 3 If you want to extend the size of your building area further, you can always place two Flame Altars near each other to make the building areas overlap. You will initially be allowed to build two different Flame Altars. To increase the number of Flame Altars you can place, you will need to upgrade your global Flame Level. At Flame Level Two, you will be able to place four Flame Altars. At the maximum Flame Level, you will be able to place eight Altars. These player-built Altars are useful as fast travel points, allowing you to quickly zip across the map, and providing a respawn point should you die. Flame Altars are also particularly handy if placed near a particular resource, allowing you to travel there to gather materials quickly. Check out our pages on clay locations and amber locations to pick out a spot where you can mine these useful resources. Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games If you want to delete a Flame Altar, you can do so by interacting with the Altar and choosing the 'extinguish flame' option. Be warned that this will eventually delete all of your building and terraforming work within the Altar's zone, so only remove an Altar if you're happy to lose anything you've created in the surrounding area. Activating the extinguish option will start a 30-second countdown, giving you a short amount of time to reverse your decision if you change your mind.

All Building blocks and Roof Blocks in Enshrouded listed There are an impressive number of different Building Blocks and Roof Blocks on offer in Enshrouded. Walls of iron, glowing blue bricks and bone partitions are among the available options. You can unlock new Building Block recipes in a number of different ways. The first is by collecting a new resource, which is often done by mining. Crafting a new material at your base, such as wooden planks, can also unlock Block options. Certain quests will give stacks of Building Blocks as a reward, unlocking the recipe for that Block in the process. Blocks are sometimes hidden inside treasure chests, so make sure to check any chests that you find in the world. All Building Blocks listed Here is a table of all the Building Blocks in Enshrouded. Each Building Block recipe will make x100 Blocks, but some of the Roof Block recipes will only make x50 Roof Blocks. Building Block Resources to make (100 Blocks) Bone Block Bones x10 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Castle Wall Stone Block Stones x20, Dirt x5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Citywall Block Stone x10, Dirt x2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Copper Block Copper Bar x1, Wood Logs x5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Desert City Wall Sandstone x30 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Desert Temple Block Sandstone x20, Indigo Plant x2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Fancy Stone Block Limestone x10, Wood Planks x3 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Fired Bricks Block Fired Brick x10 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Half-Timbered Block Lump of Clay x10, Wood Logs x5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Highly Polished Stone Block Stone x30 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Limestone Block Limestone x10, Dirt x4 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Luminescent Block Stone x5, Luminous Growth x5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Metal Block Metal Sheets x1, Wood Logs x5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Mycelium Overgrown Block Stone x10, Mycelium x5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Palm Wood Block Palm Wood Logs x7, Wood Logs x3 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Refined Sandstone Block Sandstone x10, Sand x2, Lump of Clay x2, Indigo Plant x1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Refined Stone Block Limestone x10, Flintstone x10 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Refined Wood Block Wood Planks x15, Wood Logs x5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Regular Sandstone Block Sandstone x10, Lump of Clay x2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Regular Stone Block Stone x15 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Roughly Cut Stone Block Stone x10, Rubble x1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Rough Flintstone Block Flintstone x10 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Rough Sandstone Block Sandstone x10 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Rough Wood Block Wood Logs x2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Shroud Wood Block Shroud Wood x10 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Tarred Wood Block Wood Logs x10, Tar x5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Weathered Stone Block Stone x10 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Well Block Sandstone x10, Shroud Liquid x5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games All Roof Blocks listed Here is a table of all the Roof Blocks in Enshrouded: Roof Block Resources to make Roof Tiles Block x50 Fired Brick x4, Lump of Clay x1, Plant Fiber x1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Tarred Shingle Roof Block x50 Wood Logs x5, Tar x5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Stone Shingle Roof Block x100 Stone x5, Flintstone x5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Plant Fiber Roof Block x100 Plant Fiber x5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Straw Roof Block x50 Straw x5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Tarred Straw Block x50 Straw x4, Tar x1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

How to terraform in Enshrouded Have you been using a pickaxe to remove dirt and stone around your home? Time to put that down - there's an easier way of doing things. Enshrouded has a very flexible terraforming system, allowing you to dig up anything from dirt to limestone. This means you can create elaborate underground bases: perfect if you want to roleplay as a hobbit or dwarf. Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games While you can excavate an underground space using a pickaxe, you can use Enshrouded's building system to remove dirt more efficiently. To do so, equip your Construction Hammer and enter the building menu, then cycle down using Alt + scroll to reach the terrain options. Select one of these and use the same 'delete build piece' (right click) function that you typically would for a wall. This will remove that section of terrain, in the shape of the selected block. Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Although this terrain removal method is useful for base-building, it's not a viable option for resource mining. You will receive Dirt and Stone for removing terrain, but using a pickaxe will earn you a higher yield of these materials. You also cannot mine valuable resources using the building system - we found ourselves unable to remove resources such as Flintstone or Mycelium in our tests. After excavating dirt and rock using the building system, you can then use tools to refine your hollowed-out area. The Pickaxe can be used to remove small chunks of terrain, but another tool called the Rake provides another option for levelling ground. To craft a Rake at a Workbench, you will need: x6 Wood Logs

x2 String

x2 Stone Equally, you can use the building system to place chunks of terrain around your base. The terrain types that can be placed are: Dirt

Farm Soil

Fertilized Farm Soil

Limestone

Luminous Growth

Sandstone

Sand

Stone You can also create roads using Dirt Road Blocks. These can be mined with a Pickaxe from the many paths and roads found in Embervale. The Rake can also be used to extend Dirt Roads, although be warned: the process of doing this can be rather fiddly. Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Scaffolding in Enshrouded explained If you want to construct a building that's particularly tall, one way to make things easier is by using scaffolding. A cheap building piece to make, Scaffolding will allow you to reach higher places without spending valuable resources on stairs. Scaffolding is also particularly useful if you want to renovate an old building, as this will allow you to navigate the exterior without accidentally deleting some of the original blocks. When you want to remove Scaffolding, you can simply pick it up with E, like other pieces of furniture in the game. It's also possible to stack Scaffolding, so you can keep climbing ladders to reach the highest part of your building. Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games Similar to Building Blocks, Scaffolding must first be crafted at a Workbench before it can be placed in the world. It will first become available once you have built the Construction Hammer, and can be found in the 'essentials' section of the Workbench. Both types of Scaffolding, A and B, require the following: x5 Wood Logs

x1 String Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games