Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to build and all building blocks in Enshrouded listed

Cottage industry.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Emma Kent avatar
Guide by Emma Kent Contributor
Published on

Enshrouded boasts a nifty building system that allows you to construct anything from a cosy hobbit hole to a magnificent fortress.

Beyond just looking pretty, your base plays an important role in your adventures across Embervale: this is where you can craft food, weapons, and armour before setting out on expeditions. Relaxing in your home also gives you a Rested buff, which is helpful in combat.

To help you build the Enshrouded castle of your dreams, we've compiled a list of useful building tricks to get you started. Below you will find information on how to craft Enshrouded's many different Building Blocks - and even a tip on how to terraform without using a pickaxe.

On this page:

How to build in Enshrouded

Base-building is a fundamental part of Enshrouded's gameplay: your house is where you rest, process materials and make weapons. Certain NPCs, such as the Carpenter, require shelters to be built around them before you can craft certain items. For this reason, one of Enshrouded's first quests tasks you with building a base.

Your first step will be crafting a Flame Altar. This is a placeable item that creates a protected zone where you can build a base. A Flame Altar requires x5 Stone to make, and can be made in the manual crafting menu under 'essentials'. Once the Flame Altar has been crafted, put it in your hotbar to place it on the ground.

The player-character stands on a clifftop, with a stone Flame Altar emitting purple flames next to him.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

The next step is to make a Workbench. This requires x3 String and x8 Wood Logs, and can also be made in the manual crafting menu. Once crafted, put the Workbench in your hotbar to place it on the ground.

With your Flame Altar and Workbench now placed, the next step is to make a Construction Hammer. This can be crafted at the Workbench, and requires only x1 Stone.

The player-character holds a hammer and stands next to a wooden Workbench.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Before you can start building, you will first need to craft some Building Blocks. Enshrouded requires players to convert raw materials into blocks before they can be placed as buildings. These are usually crafted at the Workbench. For example, x2 Stone can be converted into x100 Rough Stone Blocks. You will need to use the same method to craft Roof Blocks.

For a full list of all the Building Blocks and their crafting recipes, check out our section on Building Blocks below.

Enshrouded’s in-game menu listing the different types of Building Blocks, and their crafting recipes.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Now that you've crafted a Construction Hammer and Building Blocks, you are ready to start building. Equip the hammer and use it to enter the building menu by pressing the Tab key. From here you can cycle through different building shapes using ALT + scroll, and different materials using CTRL + scroll. You can also rotate build pieces by pressing R, or delete building sections using right click.

There is also an option to toggle 'snapping' on or off. If you want pieces to align easily and look neat, then keep the snapping option on. If you want to create more complicated buildings, you can turn off snapping, giving you greater flexibility in where you can place build pieces, and allowing you to merge structures into one another.

Enshrouded’s building system menu, which allows the player to scroll between different build shapes and materials, and preview the piece as a glowing shape.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

We recommend that you start your building project by placing some foundation blocks, as this will provide a flat base layer, and help you map out the design of your base.

To create fine details on your buildings, you can also place blocks individually. To do this, cycle up to the highest tab in the building menu, and select a 1x1 single wall block. Alternatively, you can put your chosen Building Block in your hotbar, and then 'use' the block to place a 1x1 brick. Remember you can also use the building system to delete individual blocks using right-click.

The player-character stands in front of a line of small blocks, showing how individual bricks can be placed or deleted to create battlement-style crenellations.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

How to expand your base in Enshrouded

If you want to extend your building area, you will need to upgrade your Flame Altar. This expands your building area both horizontally and vertically, allowing you to build both lofty towers and sprawling towns.

To upgrade your Flame Altar, you will need to feed it materials, with the first upgrade requiring x1 Shroud Core. Shroud Cores can be scavenged from enemies within Shrouded areas, or crafted by the Alchemist for x10 Shroud Spores and x10 Shroud Liquid.

Later Flame Altar upgrades will require your world to have a higher Flame Level. This can also be upgraded at your Flame Altar, in a separate tab called 'Strengthen the Flame' that lists required materials.

Enshrouded’s in-game menu for Flame Altars, which allows players to upgrade an Altar, strengthen The Flame, reset their skill points or extinguish the Altar.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

The highest possible upgrade level for your Flame Altar is Level 4. Here are the materials required to upgrade the size of your Flame Altar:

  • Flame Altar Level 2: x1 Shroud Core
  • Flame Altar Level 3: x5 Shroud Core, Flame Level 2
  • Flame Altar Level 4: x10 Shroud Core, Flame Level 3

If you want to extend the size of your building area further, you can always place two Flame Altars near each other to make the building areas overlap.

You will initially be allowed to build two different Flame Altars. To increase the number of Flame Altars you can place, you will need to upgrade your global Flame Level. At Flame Level Two, you will be able to place four Flame Altars. At the maximum Flame Level, you will be able to place eight Altars.

These player-built Altars are useful as fast travel points, allowing you to quickly zip across the map, and providing a respawn point should you die. Flame Altars are also particularly handy if placed near a particular resource, allowing you to travel there to gather materials quickly. Check out our pages on clay locations and amber locations to pick out a spot where you can mine these useful resources.

The player-character, clad in armour and holding a pickaxe, stands in front of an orange cliff filled with clay.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

If you want to delete a Flame Altar, you can do so by interacting with the Altar and choosing the 'extinguish flame' option. Be warned that this will eventually delete all of your building and terraforming work within the Altar's zone, so only remove an Altar if you're happy to lose anything you've created in the surrounding area.

Activating the extinguish option will start a 30-second countdown, giving you a short amount of time to reverse your decision if you change your mind.

All Building blocks and Roof Blocks in Enshrouded listed

There are an impressive number of different Building Blocks and Roof Blocks on offer in Enshrouded. Walls of iron, glowing blue bricks and bone partitions are among the available options.

You can unlock new Building Block recipes in a number of different ways. The first is by collecting a new resource, which is often done by mining. Crafting a new material at your base, such as wooden planks, can also unlock Block options.

Certain quests will give stacks of Building Blocks as a reward, unlocking the recipe for that Block in the process. Blocks are sometimes hidden inside treasure chests, so make sure to check any chests that you find in the world.

All Building Blocks listed

Here is a table of all the Building Blocks in Enshrouded. Each Building Block recipe will make x100 Blocks, but some of the Roof Block recipes will only make x50 Roof Blocks.

Building BlockResources to make (100 Blocks)
Bone BlockBones x10
A demonstration of the Bone building block, which consists almost entirely of whitened bones and skulls.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Castle Wall Stone BlockStones x20, Dirt x5
A demonstration of the Castle Wall building block, made of slightly uneven but smooth stone bricks with some green moss in the cracks between them.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Citywall BlockStone x10, Dirt x2
A demonstration of the Citywall block, a mixture of stone bricks and roots.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Copper BlockCopper Bar x1, Wood Logs x5
A demonstration of the Copper building block, a rusty-looking metal block with diagonal patterns and a slightly green tinge.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Desert City WallSandstone x30
A demonstration of the Desert City Wall block, which has an uneven yellow stone pattern.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Desert Temple BlockSandstone x20, Indigo Plant x2
A demonstration of the Desert Temple Block, which has yellow stone and fancy feathered columns.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Fancy Stone BlockLimestone x10, Wood Planks x3
A demonstration of the Fancy Stone Block, made of smooth grey stone and dark wooden beams.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Fired Bricks BlockFired Brick x10
A demonstration of the Fired Bricks Block, made of bright orange and evenly-placed clay bricks.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Half-Timbered BlockLump of Clay x10, Wood Logs x5
A demonstration of the Half-Timbered Block, a medieval-style block with cream-brown plaster and wood panelling.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Highly Polished Stone BlockStone x30
A demonstration of the Highly Polished Stone Block, which is cream-coloured and smooth. The flooring has a diagonal pattern.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Limestone BlockLimestone x10, Dirt x4
A demonstration of the Limestone Block, which has very smooth and yellowed bricks.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Luminescent BlockStone x5, Luminous Growth x5
A demonstration of the Luminescent Block, which glows bright blue. Its bricks are rounded and appear squishy.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Metal BlockMetal Sheets x1, Wood Logs x5
A demonstration of the Metal Block, made of a dark metal with small spikes as part of the pattern.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Mycelium Overgrown BlockStone x10, Mycelium x5
A demonstration of the Mycelium Overgrown Block, which has a mouldy and decaying mushroom look to it.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Palm Wood BlockPalm Wood Logs x7, Wood Logs x3
A demonstration of the Palm Wood Block, a warm chestnut-coloured wood with elaborate carved patterns.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Refined Sandstone BlockSandstone x10, Sand x2, Lump of Clay x2, Indigo Plant x1
A demonstration of the Refined Sandstone Block, which has yellow and orange smoothed stone bricks.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Refined Stone BlockLimestone x10, Flintstone x10
A demonstration of the Refined Stone Block, made of fairly even grey stone bricks, with some fancy carvings above the doors and windows.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Refined Wood BlockWood Planks x15, Wood Logs x5
A demonstration of the Refined Wood Block, made of fairly dark wood panels. It has a rustic vibe.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Regular Sandstone BlockSandstone x10, Lump of Clay x2
A demonstration of the Regular Sandstone Block, with yellow stone bricks and a slightly worn-down look.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Regular Stone BlockStone x15
A demonstration of the Regular Stone Block, which has fairly even grey stone bricks and details above the doors and windows.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Roughly Cut Stone BlockStone x10, Rubble x1
A demonstration of the Roughly Cut Stone Block, with uneven grey stone bricks.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Rough Flintstone BlockFlintstone x10
A demonstration of the Rough Flintstone Block, which is made of dozens of small stones.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Rough Sandstone BlockSandstone x10
A demonstration of the Rough Sandstone Block, made of uneven red-brown stones.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Rough Wood BlockWood Logs x2
A demonstration of the Rough Wood Block, made of branches and sticks banded together.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Shroud Wood BlockShroud Wood x10
A demonstration of the Shroud Wood Block, made of dark grey wood panels.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Tarred Wood BlockWood Logs x10, Tar x5
A demonstration of the Tarred Wood Block, made of large dark logs.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Weathered Stone BlockStone x10
A demonstration of the Weathered Stone Block, made of large stone bricks bearing marks and signs of age.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Well BlockSandstone x10, Shroud Liquid x5
A demonstration of the Well Block, which is made of green-coloured stone and bears elaborate temple-style patterns.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

All Roof Blocks listed

Here is a table of all the Roof Blocks in Enshrouded:

Roof BlockResources to make
Roof Tiles Block x50Fired Brick x4, Lump of Clay x1, Plant Fiber x1
A demonstration of the Roof Tiles Block, which is made of regular orange brick tiles.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Tarred Shingle Roof Block x50Wood Logs x5, Tar x5
A demonstration of the Tarred Shingle Roof Block, which is made of weathered and old-looking grey tiles, with Viking-style wooden details on the ends.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Stone Shingle Roof Block x100Stone x5, Flintstone x5
A demonstration of the Stone Shingle Roof Block, which is made of large and flat slate pieces.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Plant Fiber Roof Block x100Plant Fiber x5
A demonstration of the Plant Fiber Roof Block, made of dark brown thatch.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Straw Roof Block x50Straw x5
A demonstration of the Straw Roof Block, made of a light orange-yellow thatch.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games
Tarred Straw Block x50Straw x4, Tar x1
A demonstration of the Tarred Straw Block, made of a dark grey-blue thatch.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

How to terraform in Enshrouded

Have you been using a pickaxe to remove dirt and stone around your home? Time to put that down - there's an easier way of doing things.

Enshrouded has a very flexible terraforming system, allowing you to dig up anything from dirt to limestone. This means you can create elaborate underground bases: perfect if you want to roleplay as a hobbit or dwarf.

A hobbit-hole style house that has been built down into the earth, with a small window, a firefly light and a vintage wooden door.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

While you can excavate an underground space using a pickaxe, you can use Enshrouded's building system to remove dirt more efficiently. To do so, equip your Construction Hammer and enter the building menu, then cycle down using Alt + scroll to reach the terrain options.

Select one of these and use the same 'delete build piece' (right click) function that you typically would for a wall. This will remove that section of terrain, in the shape of the selected block.

The player-character, using Enshrouded’s building system, deletes terrain in the shape of a lumpy block. The building system shows a preview of this as a glowing outline.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Although this terrain removal method is useful for base-building, it's not a viable option for resource mining. You will receive Dirt and Stone for removing terrain, but using a pickaxe will earn you a higher yield of these materials.

You also cannot mine valuable resources using the building system - we found ourselves unable to remove resources such as Flintstone or Mycelium in our tests.

After excavating dirt and rock using the building system, you can then use tools to refine your hollowed-out area. The Pickaxe can be used to remove small chunks of terrain, but another tool called the Rake provides another option for levelling ground.

To craft a Rake at a Workbench, you will need:

  • x6 Wood Logs
  • x2 String
  • x2 Stone

Equally, you can use the building system to place chunks of terrain around your base. The terrain types that can be placed are:

  • Dirt
  • Farm Soil
  • Fertilized Farm Soil
  • Limestone
  • Luminous Growth
  • Sandstone
  • Sand
  • Stone

You can also create roads using Dirt Road Blocks. These can be mined with a Pickaxe from the many paths and roads found in Embervale.

The Rake can also be used to extend Dirt Roads, although be warned: the process of doing this can be rather fiddly.

The player-character looks at a dirt road in the grass.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Scaffolding in Enshrouded explained

If you want to construct a building that's particularly tall, one way to make things easier is by using scaffolding. A cheap building piece to make, Scaffolding will allow you to reach higher places without spending valuable resources on stairs.

Scaffolding is also particularly useful if you want to renovate an old building, as this will allow you to navigate the exterior without accidentally deleting some of the original blocks. When you want to remove Scaffolding, you can simply pick it up with E, like other pieces of furniture in the game.

It's also possible to stack Scaffolding, so you can keep climbing ladders to reach the highest part of your building.

The player-character stands on top of scaffolding, carving some windows into the top of a high sandstone building.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Similar to Building Blocks, Scaffolding must first be crafted at a Workbench before it can be placed in the world. It will first become available once you have built the Construction Hammer, and can be found in the 'essentials' section of the Workbench.

Both types of Scaffolding, A and B, require the following:

  • x5 Wood Logs
  • x1 String
The player-character looks up at the two types of scaffolding, both made of wood with ladders and platforms to support the player.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Building tips and tricks in Enshrouded

There are plenty of options for extravagant exteriors - but don't forget to get fancy with your interior design, too. Similar to games such as Valheim, Enshrouded will give you a Rested buff if you fulfil three separate criteria: Sheltered, Warmth, and Comfort.

Once active, the Rested buff will increase your total Stamina, and improve your health regeneration.

To increase the duration of this buff, you will need to improve the Comfort level of your home. A Comfort level of 24, for instance, will net you a hefty 34 minutes of buff time. This can be done by placing hearths, beds, and other decorative items in your home.

A kitchen inside a cosy hobbit hole, complete with kettles, pots and pans, candles and a roaring brick fireplace.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

If you're stuck for inspiration and have no idea where to start building, you can always try renovating an existing building. Pick a run-down building in Enshrouded's world, and see if you can patch it up.

To add complexity to your buildings, try removing single blocks from walls and replacing them with a different type of block - you may be able to make some unusual patterns that look more complicated and visually interesting.

A fancy-looking room in a high tower with a balcony, with a copper bathtub, washbasin and bronze vases.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Enshrouded also has no rules regarding structural support, which means that you can take some real liberties with your builds. Fancy some magical floating candles? Simply build a pillar of blocks, place an item, then delete the blocks underneath: your item will levitate in the air. You can even make an entire floating base.

And finally, if you want to (quite literally) spruce up your builds, you should consider ways to use dirt and plants indoors. Adding some vegetation can really liven up your interior design - particularly if you're following a fairy or hobbit-inspired theme.

A wooden staircase leads down into an underground room. At the side of the staircase are tufts of grass and flowers, with firefly lamps placed on the floor to create a magical fairy theme.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Good luck building in Enshrouded!

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Enshrouded

PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Exploration Fantasy Indie Keen Games Open World PC RPG RPG: Action Sandbox
See 3 more Simulation Social Survival & Crafting
About the Author
Emma Kent avatar

Emma Kent

Contributor

A former Eurogamer intern and reporter, Emma loves delving into communities and modding scenes in search of the weird and wonderful. Oh, and be prepared for puns. Lots of horrible puns.

Comments