Clay in Enshrouded is required to make items with the carpenter, including the oven, mortar, and explosive grenades.

It takes you a while to find Clay in Enshrouded if you haven't been off to explore the northwestern area of the map yet, so to save you a lot of time and effort we've listed the best Clay locations in Enshrouded below so you can get lumps of Clay, and have included a few tips for how to farm Clay.

For more help, check out our pages on Amber locations, how to set up a dedicated server, and a multiplayer explainer.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Enshrouded - Release Date Announcement Trailer.Watch on YouTube

How to get Clay in Enshrouded

Before you go trekking across the map we recommend you craft a pickaxe, Glider, Grappling Hook, and store all of your materials in a few chests in case you die while travelling.

Once you've done this, head directly north from the starting area to the surrounding area of Willow Crush and Ancient Vault - Farmer, far north of Braelyn Bridge. This is the first place that we came across where you can get Clay in Enshrouded (specific locations are detailed in the section below).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

After Willow Crush, we recommend heading further north to the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark, as the surrounding area here is the best place to find Clay in Enshrouded. We also highly recommend completing this spire's trial so that you can unlock Ancient Spire - Revelwood as a Fast Travel spot at its peak. This allows you to use the glider to quickly reach the nearby Clay locations.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

We've listed some of the best places to find clay below, along with map pictures.

Enshrouded Clay locations

The best places to get Clay in Enshrouded are near the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark and surrounding Willow Crush and Ancient Vault - Farmer. Once you complete the trials in the Revelwood spire a fast travel spot will unlock at its peak, which makes farming Clay here a lot easier than at Willow Crush.

Clay is found outside of the Shroud, so no need to worry about a timer - do keep an eye out for regular enemies in the area, however, especially those pesky boar roaming around the Revelwood forests.

We've got more details below, but at a glance here's a map of Clay locations in Enshrouded:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Enshrouded Clay location 1

Near an abandoned inn southeast of Willow Crush.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Enshrouded Clay location 2

East of Willow Crush, under a Cinder Vault and close to the Shroud.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Enshrouded Clay location 3

Directly under the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark. We had to complete the spire to unlock the fast travel point at the top to reach the clay on top of this large boulder.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Enshrouded Clay location 4, 5, 6

The best place to find Clay is directly west of the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark. You can get to all three locations in just a few seconds by gliding from the top of the spire after unlocking it as a fast travel point.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Enshrouded Clay location 7

South of a camp west of the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark. There are also copper deposits nearby if you require it too.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Enshrouded Clay location 8

Near the camp west of the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark and very close to the previous Clay location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Enshrouded Clay location 9

This one is a little risky to get to unless you've placed a Flame Altar close to it, as you need to Glide a long way east from the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark, and it's very easy to miss the landing spot and fall into the Shroud below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

How to farm Clay in Enshrouded

There are two main ways to farm Clay in Enshrouded:

Get to Clay locations quickly by gliding from the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark.

Get to Clay locations quickly by placing a Flame Altar next to them.

Whatever method you choose, remember that when you exit Enshrouded and re-enter a world, all of its resources will reset. Meaning you can farm a Clay area until it runs dry, then restart your game and the Clay will be back - creating an infinite Clay farming loop.

If this ever gets patched, we recommend farming the multiple Clay locations near the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark, as they're very easy to get to from the spire's fast travel point.

It takes about two days in-game for Clay to respawn if you're not using the restarting trick.

Image credit: Keen Games

All the best finding and farming Clay in Enshrouded!