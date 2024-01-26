Resin in Enshrouded is required to craft handy items and equipment like the Staff, and is used to upgrade Flame Altars - but it's one of the trickier resources to find.

To help with your crafting needs we've detailed how to get Resin in Enshrouded, including the best early location to farm Resin.

How to get Resin in Enshrouded

You need to chop down large trees to get Resin in Enshrouded, but it's not a guaranteed drop, which makes Resin one of the hardest materials to get. While you can get Resin from all sizes of trees, you're far more likely to see it drop from large trees, so we'd skip the little ones when you're farming.

This orange stuff is Resin. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

To give you an idea of its rarity, we got six Resin from chopping down 15 medium and large trees around the starting base.

Keep in mind that if you find a group of trees that drops Resin, you can quit to the main menu and reload your save to respawn the trees and continuously farm Resin. You can also just wait a few days in-game for the trees to respawn naturally if you're not in a rush to get it.

You'll likely only be getting the ordinary wood from chopping trees at the beginning of the game, so make sure you craft an axe and take down any of the larger trees you see to stockpile Resin for later.

You can craft an axe with:

Twigs x4

Stone x1

String x1

We recommend making a better axe when you can to reduce the time and stamina consumption when farming for Resin. We also recommend investing in the Survivor skill tree so you can unlock the Runner and Rebound perks to improve your stamina consumption and recharge rate.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Best place to get Resin in Enshrouded

In general, at the beginning of the game the best place to get Resin in Enshrouded is at your first camp, as there are lots of trees surrounding it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Later on when you want to set up camp somewhere else, you can guarantee a good amount of trees in the surrounding area if you craft Seed Beds with the farmer. You can then fast travel between your camps by using the Flame Altars to farm Resin from the trees in multiple areas.

You can get the farmer from the Ancient Vault - Farmer landmark, which is very far north of your first camp, so it will take a bit of exploration before you get there. We recommend equipping the glider and Grappling Hook to make your journey easier.

Good luck hunting for Resin!